Juventus are reportedly keen to sign Schalke loanee, Weston McKennie on a permanent basis in the coming weeks. McKennie joined Juventus on an initial loan deal, that could be made permanent if he meets certain sporting requirements, for €18.5 million from Schalke 04.

According to Football Italia, Juventus are eager to sign McKennie permanently regardless of whether he meets the sporting requirements. The American has exceeded expectations at the Allianz Stadium with some eye-catching performances so far.

Weston McKennie came through the youth system at Schalke, making his debut for the club in 2016. In the 2017–18 Bundesliga season, he established himself as a first-team player, playing 25 games in all competitions.

The American made the switch to Juventus after three seasons at Schalke. Many pundits questioned whether it was the right move for a player as young and inexperienced as McKennie. Experts suggested he would only be a fringe player at Juventus in his first couple of seasons at the club.

The American tested positive for coronavirus earlier in the season but recovered quickly to return to action for Juventus. McKennie has become one of Andrea Pirlo's most trusted players this campaign.

Weston McKennie has started nine out of Juventus' opening thirteen Serie A fixtures, as well as five Champions League matches this season. He has displaced the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Adrian Rabiot in the Juventus line-up, despite the duo being much more experienced.

He is set to play even more games for the Bianconeri this season, as they look to retain their Serie A crown and mount a serious challenge for the Champions League.

Juventus have the next three years to pay Weston McKennie's €18.5 million transfer fee to Schalke. However, it seems they are so excited about the prospect of signing him permanently, they will pay off the transfer in one go.

Weston McKennie's success at a European powerhouse like Juventus has paved the way for young American footballers to move to Europe early on in their careers.

Juventus themselves are reportedly looking at the MLS to sign some young players with potential, as Andrea Pirlo looks to develop a squad for the future.