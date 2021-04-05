According to Stretty News, Juventus will not be making a move for Manchester United star Paul Pogba in the summer as they cannot meet his hefty price tag.

Since returning to Manchester United from Juventus back in 2016, Paul Pogba has been a constant name in the transfer rumor mill.

His agent Mino Raiola has also fueled speculation after making several controversial remarks about the Frenchman’s future amidst interest from Juventus and Real Madrid.

Pogba enjoyed an impressive four-year stint with Juventus, where he burst onto the scene in Europe before moving back to Manchester United for £94 million.

After struggling to impact the Red Devils as he did at Juventus, he has been linked with a sensational return to Turin.

The Bianconeri have struggled to hit their stride this season and have ultimately failed in their title defense. Juventus currently sit fourth in the Serie A standings, well adrift of league leaders Inter Milan.

Reports now claim Juventus have backed out of the race to land the Manchester United man as they lack the financial means to complete the deal. It is also suggested that Juventus have revealed this to Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola, as they have been in contact over a deal for the Frenchman.

Paul Pogba’s future remains uncertain despite Juventus’ decision

Despite Juventus reportedly ending their hunt for Paul Pogba, his Manchester United future still hangs in the balance. The Frenchman has been linked with a move to Real Madrid since making his return to Old Trafford back in 2016.

After floundering in their La Liga title defense, Zinedine Zidane is reportedly aiming to bolster his Real squad ahead of the new campaign. A move for Pogba would be an excellent piece of business for the club both on and off the pitch.

A big-name player like Pogba will undoubtedly generate revenue for the club amidst the financial impact of COVID-19 and also strengthen their midfield ranks.

However, Manchester United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed he wants Pogba to remain at Old Trafford amidst interest from Juventus and Real Madrid. Speaking in a pre-match interview ahead of the Brighton and Hove Albion game, Solskjaer said:

"While he's been at the club Paul has always wanted what is best for Man United. He's been such an important part of the squad on and off the pitch. Paul is a player we want to see at Man United and play well. Just to have him back fit for the last two months, he’s going to be important to us. We know he can be the difference between many, many points or going through in Europe like we did against Milan.We know how important he will be for us and how important he has been." (h/t The Express)

