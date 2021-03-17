Juventus eye moves for three new players this summer - Reports

Serie A champions Juventus are preparing for a big summer ahead, and are targeting three new players in the next transfer window.

Andrea Pirlo’s first season in charge of the Bianconeri has been anything but smooth, and the need to strengthen the team's core is imperative.

As per Gazzetta Dello Sport, Juventus are eyeing up moves for Robin Gosens, Manuel Locatelli, and Arkadiusz Milik in the summer.

The report claims that Juventus are prepared to pay €40 million each for Locatelli and Gosens, and €12 million for Milik.

Juventus’ summer restructure under Andrea Pirlo

Multiple players in the Juventus squad have underperformed this season, and it’s no surprise that the Bianconeri boss wants a reshuffle this summer.

For several years now, Juventus’ core has remained the same. There is a growing belief in Turin that an injection of youth is essential to ensure the club's success continues.

To help fund the arrivals of Gosens, Locatelli, and Milik, Juventus could potentially sell Alex Sandro and Aaron Ramsey.

Giorgio Chiellini is also expected to retire, while the league’s highest wage earner, Cristiano Ronaldo, could also be sold to finance moves and help balance the wage structure.

The duo of Gosens and Locatelli have done well in the Serie A this season, and are yet to hit their peak years. The former has even played in the Champions League for Atalanta and is seen as the ideal long-term replacement for Alex Sandro.

Milik, on the other hand, joined Marseille earlier in January, and the French club have an obligation to buy him in 2022.

The Poland international had a promising spell at Napoli, but his spell in Italy was hampered by injuries. Having played in the Serie A, though, Milik could be a good option for Juventus.

Andrea Pirlo's side have struggled for consistency this campaign, and are already out of the Champions League. The Old Lady are currently ten points behind inter Milan in the league, having played a game less, and are underdogs to retain the league title.

The transition period was always going to have a few bumps along the way, but a summer restructure could bring Juventus back on track next season.