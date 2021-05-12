Juventus face massive losses if they miss out on Champions League football - Reports

Juventus’ financial problems are expected to be exacerbated if they fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

The club have reportedly posted losses of €113 million for the first half of the 2020-21 financial year as per Goal, and failure to qualify for the lucrative Champions League could compound their woes further.

The Old Lady spent lavishly in the 2018 summer transfer window, breaking their transfer record to sign Cristiano Ronaldo for a fee of €117million.

Andrea Pirlo to Sky Sport after Juventus-Milan: "I'm not thinking of resigning, I've no plans to resign - my work continues despite the difficulties. I will go on as long as I am allowed by the club". ⚪️⚫️ #Juventus — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 9, 2021

Although Ronaldo’s performances on the pitch prove that he is the best player in the current Juventus squad, the Bianconeri are feeling the after-effects of spending so much on him every year.

Recent decisions have further put Juventus in a financial mire

Juventus decided to sack Maurizio Sarri last summer, despite winning the Serie A title under the Italian tactician. The cost of relieving Sarri from his duties was felt by the club as they had given him a three-year contract.

Andrea Pirlo was seen as a cheaper alternative, but if the cost is missing out on Champions League football even for a season, then it is a massive price to pay.

Juventus could miss out on a cash injection of around €90 million from the Champions League next season, and that will be deeply felt in the club’s coffers. The pandemic has already impacted the club’s finances from various other streams like matchday revenue.

Juventus are currently paying Cristiano Ronaldo around €30 million a season, and the Portuguese has just over a year left on his contract.

The Bianconeri may well have to sell Rolando this summer should they miss out on Champions League football to offset the losses.

Juventus slammed for lacking identity in Milan losshttps://t.co/lNmIE9ZDWG — JuveFC (@juvefcdotcom) May 11, 2021

Ronaldo will be a free agent in the summer of 2022, and Juventus will not want to let him lose for free when they can sell him for around €60 million this summer.

Pirlo’s side still have the chance to win the Coppa Italia, but that isn’t a financially lucrative competition by any stretch of the imagination.

With the losses set to only increase this year, Juventus might have to get rid of some of their high earners, underperforming stars and older players to return to a healthier financial situation.