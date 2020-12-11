Juventus favorites to sign Paul Pogba - Reports

After Mino Raiola's inflammatory comments about Paul Pogba's situation at Manchester United, it appears that Juventus have a genuine interest in bringing the French midfielder back to Italy once the January transfer window opens.

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United believe that Real Madrid do not have the funds to afford the midfielder after it was revealed that the Spanish champions were drastically affected financially due to the pandemic.

This gives Juventus a free run at Paul Pogba, as Real Madrid seemed to be the only other club who were interested in the midfielder.

Andrea Pirlo's team is crying out for a midfield lynchpin like Pogba, and the Italian would love to bring his former teammate back to the club.

Juventus sport director Fabio Paratici to Mediaset: “Pogba back to Juve? We love Paul, he’s an amazing player but he’s playing for Manchester United now. He’ll not be a free agent, you’ve to pay if you want to sign Pogba...”. 🇫🇷 #Juve #MUFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 8, 2020

Paul Pogba left Manchester United in 2012 for Juventus. At Turin, he developed into the most complete midfielder in the world as he played alongside current Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo.

The Frenchman left Juventus in 2016 to return to Manchester United and has had an underwhelming stint at the club ever since. The midfielder's progress appears to have stagnated at Old Trafford, and a change of scenery may be required in order to rejuvenate his career.

The Daily Mail reports that Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had a 'heart-to-heart' with Paul Pogba after the Red Devils' 3-2 loss against RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League.

The midfielder informed the Norwegian manager about his intentions to leave the club after the Red Devils failed to qualify for the knockout rounds of the UEFA Champions League.

A return to Juventus could benefit Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba has been underwhelming this season

Paul Pogba's contract with Manchester United runs till 2022, but a move to Juventus looks on the cards for the midfielder. The Frenchman won 4 Serie A titles during his time at Juventus and established himself as one of the best midfielders in the world.

The 2018 World Cup winner, only 27, still has time to recapture that form, and perhaps returning to the club that made him who he is today will be the best way to make that happen.

Paul Pogba has had a rocky start to the season so far, but he has scored in both of Manchester United's previous two games. The Frenchman levelled the scores against West Ham at the weekend as the Red Devils went on to win 3-1.

The France international came off the bench in the UEFA Champions League clash against RB Leipzig and scored a penalty. His goal started a comeback for the English side but was ultimately all for nothing as RB Leipzig held on to win 3-2 and relegate the Old Trafford outfit to the Europa League.

Paul Pogba will not start for #mufc in the Manchester derby. [sun] — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) December 10, 2020

Manchester United play Manchester City this weekend in what could be Paul Pogba's last Manchester derby for the club.

