Juventus injury roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo injury concerns addressed, Leonardo Bonucci set to return: 28 November 2020

Juventus are still settling down under new manager Andrea Pirlo and to make things a little more complicated, they've had to struggle with several of their players getting sidelined through injury. Let's take a look at the latest injury updates from Juventus.

Merih Demiral remains on the sidelines for Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo and Merih Demiral

Merih Demiral missed Juventus' UEFA Champions League clash against Ferencvaros and is now set to miss out against Benevento after picking up a knock against Cagliari.

However, as per Juventus' official statement on the issue, he will be back after the game against Benevento.

"Merih Demiral was subjected to magnetic resonance imaging today at J Medical which revealed a picture of elongation of the right iliopsoas muscle. Recovery times are approximately 10 days."

Merih Demiral vs Cagliari



✅90 minutes played

✅clean sheet

🅰️1 assist

✅3 clearances

✅1 interception

✅2 tackles won

✅2/3 ground duels won

✅4/4 aerials won

✅98.9% passing accuracy

✅2 key passes



Amazing performance! Plays like he was never injured! pic.twitter.com/1iI5vW4Yjt — Turkish Scouting (@TheHeadScout) November 21, 2020

Bonucci to face late fitness test ahead of Benevento game

Leonardo Bonucci during Italy Training Session & Press Conference

Advertisement

Juventus were dealt a double blow when Leonardo Bonucci joined Giorgio Chiellini in the infirmary. The Italian centre-back duo have been at the heart of Juventus' successes over the last decade and losing them both to injury will have affected the team's morale as much as their performance.

Bonucci had recently left the Italian camp while on international duty owing to an injury. He had reportedly played through the pain barrier and decided that he had to take a break.

However, now he is nearing a return and after missing the Champions League game against Ferencvaros, Bonucci will reportedly face a late fitness test ahead of Juventus' weekend game against Benevento.

Cristiano Ronaldo rested, not injured for Benevento game

Cristiano Ronaldo

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo will not play any part in Juventus' trip to take on Benevento this weekend. Juventus manager has allayed all fears of an injury and confirmed that the Portuguese is being rested after enduring a hectic schedule in November for both club and country.

Ronaldo has played eight matches already this month and keeping him out of the Benevento game was a pre-planned decision, Pirlo has confirmed. Speaking to Juventus TV, Andrea Pirlo said,

"Cristiano Ronaldo will take an agreed rest session because he was a bit tired after so many games. It was planned that he would not come to Benevento."