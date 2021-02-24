Juventus, Inter Milan and AS Roma eager to sign Manchester United star Juan Mata - Reports

Serie A giants Juventus, Inter Milan and AS Roma are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata.

The Spanish playmaker's contract at Old Trafford is set to expire at the end of the season.

According to The Sun, the three clubs are monitoring Juan Mata's current contract situation at Manchester United. The Red Devils are unlikely to offer the midfielder a new deal, and he will subsequently leave the club this summer.

Manchester United signed Juan Mata from Chelsea in a deal worth €28 million in January of 2014. He has made 267 appearances for the Red Devils in his seven years with the club and has scored 50 goals.

The Burgos-born player is a fan-favorite at Old Trafford, helping Manchester United win an FA Cup, an EFL Cup and a Europa League title. However, he has seen his playing time diminish in recent years.

The 32-year-old was forced to accept a bit-part role in the Manchester United squad and has mainly featured in cup competitions and the Europa League.

Juan Mata is likely to depart Old Trafford as the club hierarchy are reportedly looking to let him leave rather than trigger a 12-month extension in his contract.

The former Chelsea man is said to be open to a new challenge as he approaches the final stages of his career and could be enticed by a move to Italy.

Juventus, Inter Milan and AS Roma have become common destinations for former Premier League stars in recent years. The Serie A giants have registered an interest in Juan Mata and are hoping to sign him as a free agent this summer.

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata could prefer a move back to Spain

Juan Mata has fallen down the pecking order at Manchester United

Juan Mata has been heavily linked with a return to former club Valencia in recent months. The La Liga giants are rumored to be interested in bringing their former player back to Spain.

Mata could follow the footsteps of Santi Cazorla and David Silva, who returned to Spain and are currently enjoying successes with Villarreal and Real Sociedad, respectively.

A move to Juventus, where he would play with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala, could prove to be an enticing offer for Juan Mata. However, a move back to Spain would make more sense for the veteran midfielder.