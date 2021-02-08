Juventus interested in signing Nicolo Zaniolo - Reports 

Juventus are reportedly monitoring AS Roma forward Nicolo Zaniolo in a bid to sign him this summer. According to reports by Italian media outfit Calciomercato, the Bianconeri are considering a potential summer move for the Italy international, who has been highly rated in the Serie A for a while now.

Zaniolo emerged as one of the highest-rated young players in Italy at the Inter Milan academy. However, the club made the rather surprising decision to let him leave for Roma in an exchange deal for Radja Nainggolan.

Ultimately, it was the capital side that got the better end of the deal, with Zaniolo going on to prove his mettle in the top-flight as well as becoming an established international with Italy.

Injuries have, however, not been kind to the 21-year-old, and an ACL rupture against Juventus in January 2020 halted his progress.

Another ACL injury to his other knee upon his return to fitness means that Zaniolo is yet to make an appearance this season. But Juventus are seemingly not bothered by his recent fitness issues.

It is unknown if the Serie A champions will follow up on their interest next summer but Roma are unlikely to let their prized asset leave on a cheap.

Will a move to Juventus benefit Nicolo Zaniolo?

Nico Zaniolo ruptured his ACL against Juventus

As already indicated, Nicolo Zaniolo is one of the most technically gifted youngsters in the world and despite his fitness issues, he has shown his quality whenever he takes to the field.

His versatility means that he can be deployed on either flank or as an attacking midfielder, and he possesses all the hallmarks of a potential star in the making. The 21-year-old has excellent close control, wonderful technique, and vision, while he is also capable of finding the net from distance with his pristine left foot.

A move to Juventus has the potential to propel his game to new heights and enable him to test himself on the big stages. However, the move could be coming too soon for him, with the midfielder set to turn 22 later this year.

Nevertheless, other youngsters like Weston McKennie, Dejan Kulusevski, and Matthijs de Ligt are all currently flourishing in Turin. The Bianconeri have a firm focus on developing youngsters for the future and a move to the Serie A champions could be beneficial to Nicolo Zaniolo.