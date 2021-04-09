Juventus keen on signing two Serie A strikers ahead of next season - Reports 

According to Calciomercato, Juventus are interested in signing two Genoa strikers, Gianluca Scamacca and Eldor Shomurodov ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Juventus have had a thoroughly underwhelming campaign with just a domestic cup up for grabs now as they have fallen behind in the Serie A title race. The Turin club also crashed out of the Champions League to Porto in the Round of 16.

One problem the Italian giants have faced this campaign is an inability to score goals at crucial moments. According to reports, manager Andrea Pirlo is keen on bolstering his attack by bringing in the two Genoa forwards in the summer.

2:58 - Eldor Shomurodov has scored the fastest Serie A goal by a substitute player for Genoa (2 minutes and 58 seconds) since Stefano Sturaro against Juventus in March 2019 (1 minute and 32 seconds). Lightning.#SerieA #GenoaVerona — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) February 20, 2021

Scamacca, who is on loan from Sassuolo at Genoa, was strongly linked with a move to Juventus in the January transfer window. A deal was very close to being agreed to as Genoa were even prepared to cut Scamacca's loan spell. The move, however, collapsed as there were disagreements in the transfer terms between Juventus and Sassuolo.

Juventus and Genoa have a good relationship

Juventus wanted Scamacca on loan till the end of the season with an option-to-buy. Sassuolo, though, wanted a permanent transfer for the young Italian striker or at least a loan deal with an obligation-to-buy, neither of which Juventus agreed to.

Reports, however, claim Juventus are set to return for Scamacca in the summer as Andrea Pirlo is keen on signing the forward. Juventus will have to pay a sum in excess of €20m for the player.

Juventus locked in talks over signing Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca.



Juventus' negotiations to land Scamacca, 22, remain ongoing, with Sassuolo holding out for a definite eventual permanent transfer, while Juve are seeking an initial six-month temporary deal. (Tuttosport) — FITH (@FITHupdates) January 30, 2021

The Bianconeri are also interested in Uzbekistan striker Eldor Shomurodov. The 25-year-old joined Genoa in October last year from Russian outfit FC Rostov. It is believed that Genoa will be willing to make a quick profit on the striker, who they paid €8m for less than a year ago.

Genoa and Juventus have a very professional relationship when it comes to transfers. Four Bianconeri players are currently on loan at Genoa in the current campaign - Marko Pjaca, Mattia Perin, Luca Pellegrini, and Nicolo Rovella. The cordial relationship between the two sides could go a long way in making a future move for Eldor Shomurodov to Juventus successful.

Andrea Pirlo's side will face Genoa next in the Serie A and the two strikers will have a chance to prove their worth to the defending champions ahead of the summer window.