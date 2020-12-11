Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon compares Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is a legend in his own right, much like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The legendary Italian's longevity has cemented his status as one of the greats of the game, as he continues to produce the goods despite entering his 40s.

In an interview in 2018 (quotes via Goal), the Juventus legend spoke about Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, with the latter playing his trade for Real Madrid at the time. Buffon admitted that while Lionel Messi is more complete, Cristiano Ronaldo is a killer inside the penalty area.

Cristiano Ronaldo on Lionel Messi: “I never saw him as a rival." pic.twitter.com/BrtJeIjyDJ — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 9, 2020

"They are two completely different players. Messi is more complete, because he starts deeper, has more technical quality and a vision of the game that is worthy more of a trequartista than a finisher."

"Cristiano Ronaldo, perhaps because he is a little older, has become a killer in the penalty area. Compared to how he was before, Ronaldo preserves his energy more, so he no longer goes out to the flank for a nutmeg or trick-shot, but with one ball into the box he can create a goal."

As fate would have it, Cristiano Ronaldo swapped Real Madrid for Juventus in the summer of 2018. Buffon, however, joined Paris Saint-Germain in the same year and returned to Juventus after one season. The pair are teammates at the Allianz Stadium currently and will look to make an impression domestically as well as in Europe.

Juventus v FC Internazionale - 2019 International Champions Cup

Lionel Messi, on the other hand, is still on the books at Barcelona after a drawn-out transfer saga earlier this year. The Argentine maestro wanted to leave the club due to a combination of factors on and off the pitch, but a move didn't materialize in the summer.

Juventus and Barcelona locked horns twice in the UEFA Champions League this season, with the two European giants securing one win apiece. While Barcelona recorded a 2-0 victory in Turin with Lionel Messi getting his name on the scoresheet, Juventus went one better and won 3-0 at the Camp Nou earlier this month.

Was billed as Messi vs. Ronaldo but it’s been Messi vs. Buffon for most of tonight.



So many top stops to deny the little man who’s looked bright and sharp for the last 70 minutes. Buffon will remember this game for a long time. — EiF (@EiFSoccer) December 8, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo was the star of the show for the away side, as he scored two penalties to put his side in pole position.