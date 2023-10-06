Juventus legend could join Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in new role: Reports

Juventus legend Alessandro del Piero could join Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League (SPL) as he is being considered for the role of sporting director for Al-Nassr.

As per Sportmediaset, del Piero has already rejected offers from The Old Lady to return to Turin in an administrative capacity. It is believed the Italian is looking to seek new challenges elsewhere.

Leading the recruitment drive is former AS Roma player Guido Fienga, who is Al-Nassr's current chief executive.

While Cristiano Ronaldo and Alessandro del Piero were nowhere near being able to represent Juventus together as players, the icons of the game could come together in the SPL for the first time in their careers.

Del Piero called time on his nearly two-decade long playing career back in 2015 after playing one season with Delhi Dynamos in the Indian Super League. Since then, he has been a pundit for Sky Sports Italia and has also made guest appearances on other shows such as CBS Sports Golazo alongside Thierry Henry and Jamie Carragher.

Cristiano Ronaldo and the Italian have had an interesting thing in common, with both being remarkable free-kick takers throughout their careers. The Portuguese has an incredible 12 free-kick goals in the UEFA Champions League and leads Alessandro del Piero by just one goal in the stats chart. However, it must be noted that the Italian has a superior conversion rate.

A list of the players with the most direct free-kick goals in the UCL.

Whether or not the two Juventus icons get the chance to work together in some capacity for Al-Nassr in the near future remains to be seen as speculation grows.

Revisiting Cristiano Ronaldo's stint with Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Juventus from Real Madrid back in 2018 sent shockwaves through the footballing world. Many expected him to stay and eventually retire in Spain, while others thought he would fail in Serie A. However, Ronaldo silenced his critics with incredible performances in Turin.

The Portuguese forward racked up a whopping 98 goal contributions in his first 100 appearances for the club - the most in Juventus' rich history. The breakdown was 79 goals and 19 assists as he hit the ground running.

Ronaldo also holds the top two positions in the charts for the most goal contributions for Juve in a single season. He registered 37 contributions in the 2019-20 campaign and nearly leveled that with 36 the following season.

Despite not winning the coveted Champions League with The Old Lady, Ronaldo will surely be remembered fondly by the passionate Italian football fans for setting the Serie A ablaze with his heroics.