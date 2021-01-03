Reports: Juventus looking to offer Bernardeschi to Atalanta in exchange for Papu Gomez

Juventus are reportedly eager to sign Atalanta winger Papu Gomez in January. The Bianconeri are rumored to be willing to offer Federico Bernaderschi to Atalanta in exchange for Gomez.

According to Tuttojuve, Juventus and Atalanta could be involved in a blockbuster exchange deal in January. Andrea Pirlo is looking to strengthen his squad in the winter transfer window and has identified Atalanta's Papu Gomez as a potential signing.

Papu Gomez joined Atalanta in 2014 and has been a revelation at the club. He has amassed 209 appearances and scored 50 Serie A goals for his club. Gomez has been one of the major reasons why Atalanta have become one of the giants of Italian football in recent years.

In 2019–20, Gomez set the Serie A record for most assists in a single season with 16. Gomez has however, fallen out with the club, and is now considered dispensible by the Atalanta hierarchy.

Gomez's current situation with Atalanta has paved the way for a potential move to Juventus. Andrea Pirlo's side ended the year in sixth place in the Serie A table, and are desperate to add some strength to their attack in the January transfer window.

Federico Bernardeschi has suffered a massive fall from grace at Juventus this season. The Italian has struggled for playing time under Andrea Pirlo, and has been displaced from the Juventus squad by the likes of Dejan Kulusevski and Paulo Dybala.

Bernardeschi was heavily linked with a move away from Juventus this summer, but chose to stay at the club and fight for his place. The 26-year-old could be left with no choice in January, if Juventus decide to offer him to Atalanta in exchange for Papu Gomez.

A move to Atalanta could benefit Bernardeschi. Atalanta are known for their free-flowing, attacking style of football, and are in the fight for a Champions League spot this season.

Bernardeschi is reportedly desperate to play regular football, as he has one eye on making the Italy squad for the 2021 European Championships in the summer.

Therefore, a deal could happen before the close of the transfer window.