Juventus make shock contact with Tottenham manager Antonio Conte as they look to sack Max Allegri: Reports

Juventus are considering sacking Massimiliano Allegri and have contacted Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte, as per Italian journalist Tancredi Palmeri.

The moans and groans over Allegri's second stint in charge of Juventus continue.

It comes with Juve having made a disappointing start to the season in which they currently sit eighth in the Serie A table.

The Old Lady have two wins, four draws, and one defeat in their opening seven fixtures.

Allegri had claimed that he was not concerned about his position following Juventus' 2-1 home defeat to Benfica in the Champions League, saying (via Daily Mail):

"I don't feel my job here is in danger. It's normal to have these moments in football. We need to work hard and change the situation - also, we have many important players injured."

However, Palmeri claims that Juventus chairman Andre Agnelli has removed the protection from Allegri and that early contact with Conte has been made.

Conte is a former Juve manager, having coached the side from 2011 until 2014, winning the Serie A title on three occasions in that time.

The Italian tactician is currently at Tottenham where he is impressing. He led Spurs to a fourth-placed finish in the league last season.

The former Chelsea and Inter Milan head coach is overseeing a brilliant start to the 2022-23 campaign for the north London side.

Spurs have lost just one game so far this season and that was a 2-0 loss to Sporting CP in the Champions League on September 13.

They sit third in the Premier League table having won five of seven league fixtures.

17 - Tottenham's 17 points from their seven Premier League games this season is their joint-best record at this stage of a campaign, level with 2016-17 when they finished as runners-up to Antonio Conte's Chelsea.

Conte has a year left to run on his current deal with Spurs.

Former Juventus manager Conte put out early warning signs of Tottenham departure

Conte spoke of his disagreements over Spurs' transfers

There were rumors that Conte may leave the north London club at the end of last season.

The former Juve boss seemingly took aim at the Spurs board for their lack of transfer business in January and the difference in vision between himself and the club.

The Italian said:

“This is the vision and the philosophy of the club. It is inevitable that if you want to grow quicker and if you want to be competitive more rapidly, you need players with a lot of experience, because they also raise the experience level of the overall team. But I repeat, I have realised now that this is the vision of the club.”

Tottenham spent big in the summer window with an expenditure of £152.91 million. The likes of Richarlison, Yves Bissouma and Djed Spence arrived at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

