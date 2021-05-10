Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo says he will not quit despite AC Milan defeat

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo has taken responsibility for his side’s heavy defeat against AC Milan on Sunday, but has insisted he will not step aside.

The Bianconeri’s form has taken a nosedive in recent weeks as they have managed just two wins from their last five games, and are outside the top four spots in Serie A.

With Champions League football on the line, AC Milan started as the better of the two teams on Sunday, and comfortably won the game 3-0 despite failing to convert a penalty.

Andrea Pirlo to Sky Sport after Juventus-Milan: "I'm not thinking of resigning, I've no plans to resign - my work continues despite the difficulties. I will go on as long as I am allowed by the club". ⚪️⚫️ #Juventus — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 9, 2021

The loss against AC Milan now puts Juventus a point behind Napoli, who currently occupy fourth place in the Serie A table.

Pirlo says he will continue to work as long as he is allowed to at Juventus

The former midfielder has been under severe pressure this season as indifferent results in Serie A and the Champions League mean Juventus could end the season with not much to show for.

Pirlo has admitted that he has certain ideas in mind that he hasn’t been able to implement because of the type of players at his disposal.

“No, I won’t step aside. I took this role with a great deal of enthusiasm amid certain difficulties. I am at the disposal of the club, there are still three games to go, so I will continue doing my work as long as I am allowed to.

“I had a different project in my mind and thought I would have a different group at my disposal. I had been working on some concepts, but then I had to make changes in order to suit their characteristics and had to adapt.

“If something didn’t go right, I take responsibility. This squad is made up of great players, clearly something did not work,” Pirlo said after the defeat against AC Milan.

Missing out on Champions League football would be a massive blow for Juventus, as they are not in a good financial situation amidst the pandemic.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus will miss Champions League qualification and go to the Europa League unless a team above them slips up in the final three games 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ZCPVkKCn6z — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 9, 2021

With three games left in the league, Pirlo will hope he can inspire his players to collect maximum points and secure Champions League football for next season.