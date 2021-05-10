Juventus may be expelled from Serie A if they fail to leave European Super League 

Italian Football Federation (FIGC) president Gabriele Gravina has announced that Juventus could be banned from playing in Serie A if they do not withdraw from the European Super League (ESL) before next season.

Both AC Milan and Inter Milan have withdrawn from the competition, leaving Juventus as the only Italian club remaining in the ESL. The project was first announced on April 18 but within three days, nine of the 12 founding clubs announced their departure.

Despite a strong backlash from the football community, only the Old Lady, Barcelona and Real Madrid remain committed to ESL's plans.

BREAKING: 9 of the 12 Super League clubs formally renounce the breakaway to UEFA but will have 5% of their European competition revenue withheld for 1 season.



3 remaining rebel teams now face disciplinary action from UEFA - Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) May 7, 2021

Juventus face pressure to leave ESL

Juventus are currently fifth in the Serie A table

Gravina has made it clear that the only way for Juventus to continue playing in Serie A is for them to abandon the ESL project. The president said:

"The rules are clear. If Juventus are still part of the Super League when it enters next season, it can't participate in Serie A.

"I would be sorry for the fans but rules are rules and they apply to everyone. I hope this holdout ends soon."

The Bianconeri have endured tough times both domestically and in Europe this season. Juventus have lost the Serie A title after winning it for nine consecutive seasons and were defeated 3-0 at home by AC Milan over the weekend.

Rather than challenging for their 10th successive Serie A title this season, Andrea Pirlo's side find themselves in fifth position with three games to go. As things stand, Juventus may be playing in the UEFA Europa League next season.

Additionally, the Old Lady were surprise losers in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 as many had expected them to progress further in the competition with Cristiano Ronaldo in the team.

No one saw any of this coming.



No one saw Inter winning the league by more than 10 points.



No one saw Milan leading the league for more than half a season.



No one saw Juventus potentially finishing in the Europa League.



One of the wildest Serie A seasons of the 21st century. — Matteo Bonetti (@Bonetti) May 9, 2021

Despite Juventus' poor performance this campaign, Pirlo, who is in his first managerial season at Turin, is expected to keep his job. The manager said:

"I'm not thinking of resigning, I've no plans to resign - my work continues despite the difficulties. I will go on as long as I am allowed by the club."

Juventus will first face Sassuolo on Wednesday night before hosting newly crowned Serie A champions Inter Milan on Saturday. Thereafter, the club will conclude their season with a match against Bologna.