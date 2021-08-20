Juventus midfielder attracting interest from Premier League clubs - Reports

Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie has been linked with a departure from the Allianz Stadium this summer. It wouldn't be a surprise if he ends up plying his trade in England this season, with a couple of Premier League clubs now in the race to sign him.

According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton have shown an interest in signing Weston McKennie from Juventus. Both sides are keeping a close eye on the player's situation in Turin.

Weston McKennie remains keen on a move to the Premier League and several teams are interested in signing hm



A source confirmed to ProSoccerTalk that a move to the Premier League remains of high importance and movement on the situation is expected in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/WXLvfL2aXO — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) July 29, 2020

Current Tottenham director Fabio Paratici will lead the talks for the player's transfer. This is because he was responsible for taking McKennie from Schalke to Italy in the first place. Spurs strongly believe he can move the midfielder to White Hart Lane.

The London-based club expect Tanguy Ndombele and Moussa Sissoko to depart before the transfer window shuts this summer. They have identified the Juventus midfielder as a decent replacement.

Everton, meanwhile, are said to be keeping tabs on McKennie as Rafa Benitez looks to bolster his options in the middle of the pitch this season. However, the Toffees are yet to make an approach for the player.

Weston McKennie only signed for Juventus in August. He's already fully Italian! 😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/69gIm1SZUm — Goal (@goal) November 16, 2020

Weston McKennie joined Juventus on a loan deal from Schalke 04 in 2020, which was made permanent this summer. The Bianconeri paid €20 million to secure the transfer.

The midfielder played a crucial role in Turin last season, making 46 appearances for the club across all competitions while recording six goals and three assists. However, it doesn't look like he will continue at Allianz Stadium beyond the summer, with multiple sources linking him with a departure.

Weston McKennie's situation at Juventus

The return of Max Allegri to the dugout in Turin is expected to produce some changes in the squad. McKennie is likely to face the axe as he is apparently not in the manager's plans for the season.

This was evident as Juventus signed another midfielder, Manuel Locatelli, just a few days ago. Rumors also suggest that Miralem Pjanic is closing in on a return to Allianz Stadium, which would all but rule out the 22-year-old's chances of nailing down a spot in the team.

