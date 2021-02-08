Juventus linked with move for AS Roma star -Reports 

Juventus are reportedly monitoring Henrikh Mkhitaryan's contract situation with AS Roma. The Armenian's current deal with Roma is set to expire at the end of the season, which means he can begin negotiations with potential suitors.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus paid close attention to Mkhitaryan during their clash with Roma this weekend. The 32-year-old has been in scintillating form for Roma since joining the club on loan from Arsenal last season.

Mkhitaryan joined Arsenal from Manchester United in a swap deal that saw Alexis Sanchez join the Red Devils. The midfielder was unable to make an impact at Arsenal in his one-and-a-half seasons with the North London club and left to join AS Roma on a season-long loan at the start of the 2019-20 season.

The Armenian refound his form at Roma, scoring nine goals and providing six assists in 30 appearances for the club last season. He has continued his fine form in front of goal this season, scoring eleven goals and registering ten assists in 26 appearances.

His sparkling form has attracted the interest of Juventus, who have made a habit of signing free agents. The former Dortmund star is represented by Mino Raiola, who has a close relationship with the reigning champions.

Juventus primarily focused on signing young talents

AS Roma v Hellas Verona FC - Serie A

Although Juventus have been known to sign top-quality players on free transfers, the likelihood of the Binaconeri signing Mkhitaryan next summer seems slim. Andrea Pirlo's side have focused on signing young talents who have the potential to develop into top-quality players in the last couple of transfer windows.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan 🇦🇲 has already reached the number of goals scored by him in the Serie A last season (9): in a single season in the top-5 leagues he did better only in 2015/16 with Borussia Dortmund (11). [Opta] #RomaVerona #Roma pic.twitter.com/tEe7zKvqBQ — RouteOneFootball (@Route1futbol) January 31, 2021

Juventus signed Weston McKennie, Dejan Kulusevski and Federico Chiesa last summer as they attempted to bring down the average age of the squad and build a team for the future.

AS Roma will also be keen to extend Mkhitaryan's contract with the club as he has regularly come up with the goods this season.