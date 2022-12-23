Juventus monitoring Manchester United star amid interest from Barcelona - Reports

Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot is attracting interest from Juventus and Barcelona, according to reports. After reports indicated that the La Liga giants will try to sign the player to a long-term contract ahead of the Red Devils, it has emerged that Juventus are also monitoring the player.

United have triggered a one-year contract extension in the Portuguese fullback's contract but are expected to try and commit the player to a long-term contract. Dalot has become one of the more important players under the new manager Erik ten Hag, after pushing Aaron Wan-Bissaka out of the starting eleven.

Despite the rumors about a move, there have been no reports of unhappiness at Old Trafford from Dalot's camp.

Italian outlet Calciomercato have reported that Serie A giants Juventus are closely monitoring Dalot's situation. The Bianconeri are looking to add a new full-back to the team.

Barcelona are also said to be interested in the right-back, whose solid performances meant he was chosen ahead of Manchester City right-back Joao Cancelo for Portugal's knockout fixtures in the FIFA World Cup.

Sources also say that despite interest from Barcelona and Juventus, Dalot is likely to stay at Old Trafford and sign a long-term extension soon with the club. News outlet Goal reported that Dalot is considered "undroppable" while United are looking to offload Wan-Bissaka.

Manager Erik ten Hag is apparently looking for an upgrade to Wan-Bissaka whose exit seems imminent, and Inter Milan wing-back Denzel Dumfries is said to be the Dutchman's top target to replace him. However, Manchester United might have to wait till the summer to buy the €60 million rated player.

Bruno Fernandes spoke about playing with Raphinha once again.

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes was asked about which of his former teammates he would like to play alongside once again. Speaking to The Athletic, he said:

"So many. Raphinha, who is now at Barcelona, would be one. The chemistry between me and him was really good. I didn't play with him for a long time at Sporting, but I felt he was a teammate who would give everything for me."

The pair enjoyed a short stint together at Portuguese outfit Sporting, from where Bruno Fernandes joined Manchester United. He has now become an integral part of the Red Devils' squad, featuring in 13 of United's 14 league games this season. Raphinha, on the other hand, joined La Liga giants Barcelona from Leeds United this summer but has failed to make a noticeable impact so far.

