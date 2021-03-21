Juventus News Roundup: Andrea Pirlo provides injury update, Cristiano Ronaldo to stay and more | 20th March, 2021

Juventus have a golden opportunity to go 2nd in the Serie A as they take on Benevento on Sunday. The Bianconeri are currently 3rd in the league, one point behind AC Milan and ten points behind league leaders Inter Milan.

Andrea Pirlo will know that his side cannot afford any more slip-ups in the league if they want to have a chance at winning the Scudetto this season. Juventus have been in terrific form of late and are unbeaten in their last six games across all competitions.

With that being said, here is the latest Juventus news from 20th March, 2021

Andrea Pirlo provides injury update ahead of Benevento clash

Rodrigo Bentancur in action for Juventus

Andrea Pirlo provided an injury update at his pre-match press conference ahead of Juventus's clash against Benevento on Sunday.

The Bianconeri will be without Alex Sandro due to injury, while Juan Cuadrado will be suspended for the game. Juventus will however welcome back midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur, after the Uruguayan recovered fromt the COVID-19 virus.

Pirlo provided an update on the fitness of some of his players prior to the game:

"Gigi Buffon is feeling better, he trained and we’ll see if he will play tomorrow. We are all waiting for Paulo Dybala, who will have a week or two more to work in time for his return. Alvaro Morata is fine and will start, as will Dejan Kulusevski."

Cristiano Ronaldo to stay on at Juventus

Andrea Pirlo has provided an update on Cristiano Ronaldo's future

Andrea Pirlo was also asked about the future of Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. The forward's future at Juventus was put into doubt after his underwhelming performance for the Bianconeri as they were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League by Porto.

Pirlo was quick to dismiss any rumors of Cristiano Ronaldo leaving the club at the end of the season. He told reporters:

"Ronaldo has another year on his contract and we are happy he can continue playing with us. On a technical and tactical level, we haven’t even thought about the future."

Cristiano Ronaldo crowned Serie A Player of the Year for 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo was named Serie A Player of the Year for 2020. The Portuguese superstar had an extraordinary year for Juventus, scoring 31 goals in 33 appearances to help the Bianconeri win their ninth consecutive Serie A title.

This is the second consecutive year that Cristiano Ronaldo has won this award. After receiving the honor, Ronaldo told the media:

"I could not have been happier and more proud of the Player of the Year distinction obtained for the second time since I arrived in Italy. Thank you very much for this recognition to the Italian Footballers' Association, Juventus, my team-mates and our fans. I would like to promise the whole Juventus universe that we will continue to work until the last day because we can still, all together, have reasons to celebrate this season. Until the end!"

