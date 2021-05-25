Juventus News Roundup: Andrea Pirlo reflects on 'complicated season', Zinedine Zidane linked with Turin move and more | 24th May, 2021

Juventus' win over Bologna on Sunday saw the Bianconeri sneak into the top four at the expense of Napoli. The win should be enough to keep Andrea Pirlo at the club for a while longer, but it seems that Juventus are evaluating their options and could choose to go in a different direction for next season.

The Bianconeri will now head into what will be a summer of upheaval for them, as many of their stars' futures at the club are in doubt. It remains to be seen whether Andrea Pirlo will be the man to help Juventus return to their dominant best next season.

With that being said, here is the latest Juventus news as of 24th May, 2021

Andrea Pirlo hopeful of improvement next season

Andrea Pirlo has endured a difficult season at Juventus

Andrea Pirlo addressed the media after Juventus' 4-1 win over Bologna on Sunday, which helped the Bianconeri secure a top-four place and qualify for the Champions League.

The Italian reflected upon what was a disappointing season by Juventus' standards, but was hopeful that what he learned from this season would help him take the club forward next season.

He said:

"I never had fear. It took me a while to create that routine for the training sessions. It took some time to make the lads understand what I wanted, it was not easy to step in with so many champions, but everyone has helped me.

"I’ve improved, it was a complicated season, but it was useful for my development. We are on the right path as long as we help each other and run all together for the target. We lacked all these things many times this season. In the end, we achieved the result of Champions League qualification. If we start again together next season, we’ll have a solid base."

Juventus on alert as Zidane likely to leave Real Madrid

Zidane has been linked with a return to Juventus as manager

Zinedine Zidane is reportedly on the verge of leaving Real Madrid. The Frenchman hinted last week that the Spanish club would be better off without him after failing to win any silverware this season. It now seems like Zidane is ready to leave Real Madrid in search of a new challenge.

According to L'Equipe, as reported by Football Italia, Zidane is due to meet with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez next week to discuss his future at the club. The French outlet believes the Frenchman will ask to be released from his contract at Madrid, and that Juventus are in pole position to sign him if they choose to do so.

Zidane has also been linked to take over from Didier Deschamps as manager of the French national team, but it remains to be seen what unfolds over the next few weeks.

Giorgio Chiellini happy with strong end to season

Chiellini pleased with Juventus' end to the season

Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini addressed the media after Juventus' win against Bologna on Sunday. The Italian was pleased with his side's strong end to the season, despite having a rather disappointing campaign.

He said:

"We are happy, it was essential to win and we had the right approach. We end a problematic season amid many difficulties. We won two trophies this season and we can play the Champions League in the next campaign. Today we were playing for two seasons. This one and half of the next one. We are happy for the coach, it was his first season and it was not easy. We had nothing to lose, we could only win."