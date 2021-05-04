Juventus News Roundup: Andrea Pirlo speaks after Udinese win, Bianconeri linked with Jose Mourinho and more | 3rd May, 2021

Juventus are currently preparing for their crucial clash against AC Milan on Sunday. The Bianconeri know that a win against the Rossoneri could all but guarantee them qualification for the UEFA Champions League next season.

Sunday's win against Udinese puts Juventus in a good position to finish the season strong. Andrea Pirlo's men are now third in Serie A, tied on points with both Atalanta and AC Milan. With four games left in the campaign, the Turin giants will hope to take maximum points and finish a disappointing season on a high note.

With all that in mind, here are the latest Juventus news on 3rd May, 2021.

Andrea Pirlo speaks after Juventus' victory over Udinese

Andrea Pirlo has had a difficult season with Juventus

Juventus registered a 2-1 win over Udinese on Sunday. The Bianconeri found themselves trailing within the first ten minutes of the game, but a late brace from Cristiano Ronaldo secured all three points for the Turin side.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Andrea Pirlo first congratulated Inter Milan and Antonio Conte for winning the Scudetto. He said:

"We give our regards to Inter and to the coach, they deserve this success. We need to change, one cycle has closed but another one will open to complete for the Scudetto."

The Italian manager then expressed his contentment with his team's performance in the game. He said:

"We labored for this win and we're proud, it was important after this afternoon's results. Things were tricky when we allowed the goal, but we desparately wanted to bring home the result at the end."

Andrea Pirlo explains Juventus' failed title defense

Andrea Pirlo was also asked about Juventus' season as a whole and why the club couldn't retain their title this season. He explained:

"There was a mental fatigue. Something changes when you are used to always playing for the Scudetto. For the last several weeks the objective has changed: it's a struggle but we must achieve the Champions League. The team was strong and together, it had a will to fight for its objectives. Often the mentality and attitude were missing, but the team was united to make the Champions League. The hug at the end is the most important thing, this needs to be a starting point. We need to continue with this spirit, wins like this give you adrenaline to continue to fight."

Jose Mourinho linked with move back to Italy

Jose Mourinho has been linked with a return to Italy

Jose Mourinho has been linked with a return to management after parting ways with Tottenham Hotspur last month.

According to Calciomercato, the Portuguese tactician could potentially return to Italy after more than a decade. Juventus have been tipped as a possible destination for the Special One if the Turin giants part ways with Andrea Pirlo this summer.

Mourinho last managed Inter Milan in 2010 and led the side to a treble in his final season with the club.

