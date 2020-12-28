Juventus News Roundup: Arsenal star offered to Juve, Bianconeri to offer Bernardeschi in exchange for AC Milan forward and more: 28 December 2020

Juventus could sign Cristiano Ronaldo's old teammate on loan in January. They are also looking to swap an outcast for one of their top targets.

After suffering a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Fiorentina, Andrea Pirlo's side will be raring to return to the field and get back to winning ways. With the January transfer window set to open in a few days, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 28 December 2020.

Cristiano Ronaldo wins Player of the Century Award

Cristiano Ronaldo at the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards - Red Carpet

At the Globe Soccer Awards held in Dubai on Sunday, Cristiano Ronaldo won the prestigious 'Player of the Century Award' ahead of Lionel Messi.

As per Tuttosport, Cristiano Ronaldo also won the 'Player of the Year Award' by way of popular vote but chose to gave away the award to Robert Lewandowski citing that it was his popularity that won him the award while the Bayern Munich star is the one who truly deserves it.

Speaking at the function, Ronaldo said,

“For 20 consecutive years I have played and scored as a professional, I didn’t know there was another record to beat. It’s a pleasure to hear about the records, I have achieved all this but without my teammates, without a great team, I would not have achieved these records. It is an exceptional achievement. It gives me the motivation to move forward."

Cristiano Ronaldo's career:



◉ 1,034 games

◉ 756 goals

◎ 30x total trophies

◎ 5x Champions League

◎ 3x Premier League

◎ 2x Super Cup

◎ 2x LaLiga

◎ 2x Serie A

◎ 1x European Championship

◎ 1x Nations League

◉ 5x Ballon d'Or

◉ 4x Golden Shoe



Now, Player of the Century. pic.twitter.com/gnqUETSEVE — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 28, 2020

Juventus to offer Bernardeschi in exchange for Rafael Leao

Rafael Leao

AC Milan forward Rafael Leao has for long been linked with Juventus and as per Calciomercato, Juventus are willing to offer out-of-favour winger Federico Bernardeschi in a swap deal for him.

Juventus have been linked with an array of forwards like Arkadiusz Milik, Fernando Llorente and Olivier Giroud but it looks like they will settle for the 21-year-old AC Milan forward who could be a long-term successor to Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, the report claims that AC Milan view Leao as one for the future and are not interested in parting ways with him at present.

Juventus offered the chance to sign Mesut Ozil on a six-month loan deal

Ozil

Mesut Ozil is on the fringes at Arsenal and has now been offered on loan to Juventus, according to Tuttosport. As per the report, Juventus have already made contact with Ozil's entourage. It is being suggested that Arsenal are willing to let the German leave for free.

The Gunners are reportedly ready to pay a part of Ozil's mammoth £350,000 a week wages to facilitate a move. It would offer Ozil a chance to reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo, his former teammate at Real Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo was furious with Real Madrid's decision to sell Ozil back in 2013 and the Arsenal playmaker has said in the past that he enjoys playing alongside the Portuguese.