Juventus News Roundup: Barcelona chase Bianconeri defender, Old Lady handed injury boost and more | 7th March, 2021

Andrea Pirlo's Juventus will look to continue their good run of form when they host Porto on Tuesday.

Juventus will have to overturn a 2-1 deficit against Porto in their UEFA Champions League Round-of-16 tie. Andrea Pirlo knows that the Champions League may be his only avenue to major silverware this season, as the Bianconeri currently occupy third place in Serie A, seven points off league leaders Inter Milan.

Without further ado, here are the latest Juventus news on 7th March, 2021.

Barcelona interested in Matthijs de Ligt

Barcelona have reportedly identified Matthijs de Ligt as a potential signing in the summer. Ronald Koeman is said to be a huge fan of his compatriot and would like to bring him to the Nou Camp at the end of the season.

According to Diario Gol, Barcelona's pursuit of De Ligt will primarily depend on whether the club's new president wants the deal to occur. The defender was heavily linked with the Blaugrana before his move from Ajax to Juventus.

A major stumbling block for Barcelona would be the Dutchman's price tag. The defender joined Juventus for around €75 million, and the Bianconeri will be sure to ask for a similar figure if they part ways with him in the summer.

Juventus receive Paul Pogba boost

Paul Pogba is reportedly undecided on whether he should extend his current deal at Manchester United. The Frenchman is in the final 18 months of his contract and has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford at the end of the season.

According to Daily Star, Manchester United have had no communication with either Pogba or his agent, Mino Raiola, about possibly extending his deal at the club.

This will come as a huge boost to Juventus, as Andrea Pirlo seems keen on bringing the midfielder back to the club in the summer.

Pogba has also been linked with the likes of Real Madrid and PSG in the past. However, Juventus seem to be the current favourites to secure the Frenchman's signature if he does decide to leave Manchester United.

Juventus provide injury update ahead of crucial Porto meeting

Juventus could be missing a few players for their clash against Porto

Juventus will hope to be boosted by the return of a few crucial players ahead of the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round-of-16 tie against Porto.

Andrea Pirlo will be sweating on the fitness of Giorgio Chiellini and Matthijs De Ligt. There are also question marks over the fitness of Paulo Dybala. Meanwhile, midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

The Bianconeri will, however, welcome back Leonardo Bonucci and Arthur for the game on Wednesday, with Football Italia expecting the duo to be involved against Porto from the start.