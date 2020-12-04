After a good mid-week Champions League result against Dynamo Kyiv, Serie A champions Juventus are all set to face Tornio in the Derby Della Mole on Saturday. Ahead of the clash, we bring you all the latest news featuring Juventus from 4 December 2020.

Juventus interested in the ‘new Neymar’

Gabriel Veron is the latest player from Brazil to cause a few waves as the Palmeiras winger has attracted Juventus' attention.

Veron predominantly plays on the right-wing and has managed eight goals in all competitions so far this season. Dubbed as the new Neymar, the 18-year-old’s market value is around €25 million at the moment.

Veron hopes to follow in the footsteps of Gabriel Jesus, Vinicius Jr, and Rodrygo, who made the step up to top European leagues. As per Todofichajes, Juventus will compete with AC Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Arsenal for the teenager’s services.

The talented winger signed a contract with Palmeiras that only expires in 2025, so the ball will firmly be in their court when it comes to transfer negotiations.

Gabriel Veron tonight in the Copa Libertadores:



6 chances created

3 take ons completed

2 goals

1 assist



18 years old. pic.twitter.com/qLr3mvLNZF — Brasil Football 🇧🇷 (@BrasilEdition) December 3, 2020

Bernardeschi scuppered Juventus’ move for Aouar

Juventus were one of the teams who were interested in Houssem Aouar and were even involved in negotiations that ultimately fell through.

As per L’Equipe (h/t InsideFutbol) The Bianconeri had agreed to a deal worth €55million and loaning out Federico Bernardeschi to Lyon for Aouar, but the former wanted to stay put in Italy.

Aouar was also linked with a move to Arsenal in the summer, but the Gunners did not have the funds to sign both him and Thomas Partey in the same window. It remains to be seen if Aouar will move in the January transfer window.

Dragusin’s agent believes the player will stay at Juventus

Radu Dragusin put in an impressive performance for Juventus against Dynamo Kyiv on Wednesday, when he made his debut for the Bianconeri.

The 18-year-old has come a long way to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo after watching him score goals on the telly for years, and his agent Florin Manea is hopeful Dragusin can get good contact with the Italian giants.

When asked about a renewal with Juventus, Manea said:

"We never had the idea of leaving in our heads, the agreement will not be a problem. We will find it in the future, we can see it at Juventus."