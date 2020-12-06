Juventus News Roundup: Bianconeri star offered to Premier League clubs, director not worried about investigation, and more: 6 December 2020

After grinding out a win against Torino in the Serie A, Juventus will face Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday. Let’s take a look at the latest news featuring Juventus from 6 December 2020.

Paolo Dybala offered to the "Big Six" Premier League clubs

Paolo Dybala has had a tough time under new manager Andrea Pirlo, having made just six appearances so far this season in the Serie A. The Argentine is yet to score for the Bianconeri this term, and has struggled to adapt to Pirlo’s regime so far.

Although supremely talented, Dybala was linked with a move elsewhere last year. Recent reports indicate Juventus may try to get rid of him once again in the coming transfer windows.

As per 90min, the big six in the Premier League - Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester City, and Arsenal - have been notified of Dybala’s availability.

The Argentine has a contract with Juventus until 2022, so it remains to be seen how much money he will cost in 2021. He was close to joining Tottenham and Man United in 2019, but the move fell through.

Manchester United are among six clubs to have been offered the chance to sign Paulo Dybala next year. Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester City and Liverpool have all also been given the same proposal. #MUFC [90min] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) December 6, 2020

Weston McKennie could join Juventus on a permanent deal

After scoring in the derby clash against Torino to help Juventus get the win, Weston McKennie is quickly becoming a very likeable player at the club.

The American international is currently on a two-year loan deal at Juventus from Bundesliga side Schalke. Juventus will be obliged to sign him, depending on how many games he plays and where they finish in the next two seasons.

Juventus, however, are already planning a permanent deal worth €18.5 million, as per JuveLive. The 22-year old has made six appearances in the Serie A this season. He has impressed with his energetic displays in midfield in Aaron Ramsey’s absence.

USMNT’s Weston McKennie scores his first Serie A goal 🇺🇸 @brfootball



He’s the first American to score for Juventus pic.twitter.com/ZM00Ml1t04 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 5, 2020

Juventus director not worried about investigation

Juventus director Fabio Paratici has been under investigation for irregularities in Luis Suarez’s Italian citizenship exam. Both the club and Suarez have been accused for cheating in the exam to obtain a European passport through obtaining Italian citizenship earlier in the summer.

The alleged exam fraud has been taken seriously, even though Suarez moved to sign for Atletico Madrid and remain in Spain. Partici, despite the investigation, has claimed that he isn’t worried about the consequences and also added that he would do the same again.

“The club released a statement yesterday that clarifies our position, so I have nothing more to add on that. We’re not concerned. Absolutely yes [I would do the same again]. Certainly, yes. I don’t think asking a question was at all inopportune. It’s probably better, in fact, to talk to someone who knows more than you on a subject. Asking questions is not a crime.” (h/t Football Italia).

