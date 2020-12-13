Juventus News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo reaches century, midfielder in talks with Everton and more - 13th December, 2020

Juventus are currently on the up, as they are on a 9-game unbeaten streak in all competitions. After a shaky start to the season, the Bianconeri look to be back on track as they continue their march towards silverware.

Juventus currently sit 6th in the Serie A, and a win will take them within 3 points of leaders AC Milan. Their unbeaten streak was topped off with a 3-0 win against Barcelona which secured them top spot in Group G going into the knockout rounds of the UEFA Champions League.

Andrea Pirlo's side makes a trip to Genoa tonight, and the Italian will expect his side to come away with all 3 points. With that being said, here's a look at the latest Juventus news.

Juventus rebuff Manchester City's approach for Leonardo Bonucci

Bonucci has been a key part of Pirlo's defense Parma Calcio v Juventus - Serie A

Pep Guardiola has apparently turned his attention to Leonardo Bonucci, as the Manchester City manager is in search of a defender to shore up his backline.

According to Calciomercato, Guardiola has always been a fan of Bonucci and is still looking to sign the Italy centre-back.

Bonucci has been a stalwart in Juventus' defense for over a decade, and has partnered fellow Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini for years. The 33-year-old has won 8 Serie A titles with the club, and will be looking to make it nine this season.

According to the report, any attempt made by Manchester City to sign the centre-back will be rejected by Juventus, as Andrea Pirlo has entrusted the Italian to lead his defense in the absence of Chiellini.

Sami Khedira has had talks with Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti

Khedira hasn't played for Juventus since June

Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira has admitted that he has been in contact with Carlo Ancelotti over a potential January switch. The German is allowed to find a new club, having not played a game for Juventus this season after being told he isn't part of Andrea Pirlo's plans.

Khedira, 33, seems confident that a deal can be reached with Everton in January, as he looks to link-up with his former Real Madrid boss, Carlo Ancelotti.

Speaking to BILD, Khedira said:

"We spoke on the phone and wrote. You know my situation. “I'm open to a new sporting challenge. I have had a difficult time and want to play football again, fighting for three points week after week. That's what I long for. At the moment I still have so much strength and energy, so I am not dealing with summer 2021, but with December and January. A change is realistic, my full focus is on that."

Cristiano Ronaldo will make his 100th appearance for Juventus against Genoa

Ronaldo has been on fire this season

Cristiano Ronaldo will reach a landmark 100th appearance for Juventus tonight when they take on Genoa. The Portuguese forward has been excellent this season, having scored 8 goals in six appearances in the Serie A.

Cristiano Ronaldo will play his 100th game for Juventus today.



Ronaldo scored a brace against Barcelona in the Champions league, taking his tally to 77 goals in 99 games for the club. The former Real Madrid man will look to add to his record tonight when he leads the line for Juventus against Genoa.