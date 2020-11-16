Juventus News Roundup: Dybala compared to Lionel Messi, swap deal with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid planned, and more — 16th November 2020

Speculation surrounding Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo's has dominated the back pages in recent weeks, with the Portuguese hitman reportedly keen on returning to Manchester United in 2021. However, if the last 24 hours are anything to go by, Ronaldo looks set to stay put in Turin for at least another season.

Juventus have also been linked with another blockbuster swap deal with Barcelona, while Argentine footballer Paulo Dybala has been compared with his compatriot Lionel Messi. On that note, here are the latest stories concerning the Bianconeri.

Atletico planning cash plus player deal for Paulo Dybala

According to Mundo Deportivo via Juvefc.com, Atletico Madrid are planning to capitalize on Juventus' willingness to snap Alvaro Morata up on a permanent deal by asking for Paulo Dybala in exchange. The Spanish striker is currently on loan with the Bianconeri for the 2020-21 season and could well extend his stay at the club if a deal comes to fruition.

Juventus attacker Dybala is a target for Los Rojiblancos and Diego Simeone's side could reportedly offer €35 million plus Morata for the player. The Argentine is a key player for the Bianconeri and is unlikely to be sold by the club next year.

Barcelona and Juventus plotting another swap deal

After successfully swapping Arthur Melo and Miralem Pjanic earlier in 2020, Juventus and Barcelona are reportedly plotting another player exchange. Tuttojuve claim that the two clubs are looking to work out a similar arrangement with Ousmane Dembele and Federico Bernadeschi, with the former also believed to be a target for Manchester United.

Ousmane Dembele has scored a total of 22 goals as a FC Barcelona player: 12 of those have been with his left foot and 10 with his right. Of the 46 he has scored in his career, 21 have been with his left, 24 with the right and one with his head. pic.twitter.com/UepH3MTMA1 — YOUTUBE: FCBfanclub (@theculetalk1) November 15, 2020

Barcelona could be in the market for another attacker after losing Ansu Fati to a long-term injury and are unlikely to sanction the swap deal midway through the season. However, the two clubs share a good relationship and it remains to be seen if they reach an agreement in the coming months.

Paulo Dybala hailed as the "new Lionel Messi"

Juventus attacker Paulo Dybala has been praised by Palermo's ex-president Maurizio Zamparini. The Argentine burst onto the scene with the Serie A minnows and earned himself a move to Juventus after a string of magnificent displays as a youngster.

No Juventus active player has scored more goals than Paulo Dybala (96). He's also third active player who has most assists in the club (38) after Paul Pogba and Milarem Pjanic.



Happy 27th Birthday La Joya. 🎈🎉 pic.twitter.com/wVkD0XLju7 — Max Statman (@eMaxStatman) November 15, 2020

Zamparini lavished praise on Dybala and revealed that he asked him to leave Juventus in favor of a move to Barcelona or Real Madrid.

''I am still convinced that he is the new [Lionel] Messi. Dybala, as well as a champion, is a very good guy. And I can't understand why many insiders tend to forget him”

Dybala is going through a rough patch and has failed to hit the ground running under Andrea Pirlo this season. The Argentine, however, is a quality player and is expected to come good in the coming weeks.