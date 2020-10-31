Juventus News Roundup: Ex-Juve captain says that the club overpaid for a new signing, Pirlo reveals whether Cristiano Ronaldo will start against Spezia or not - 31st October 2020

Juventus have had a difficult start to the 2020-21 season under their new manager Andrea Pirlo. The Old Lady, who lost to Barcelona at home in a Champions League group-stage game in midweek, will aim to bounce back against Spezia.

On that note, here is the latest from Turin on the 31st of October, 2020.

Juventus overpaid for the services of Fiorentina's Federico Chiesa, says Claudio Marchisio

Federico Chiesa (left) of Italy

Former Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio feels that the Bianconeri overpaid for the services of Italy international Federico Chiesa. Juventus paid an initial loan fee of €10 million to Fiorentina with an option to buy for €40 million to acquire the player.

Juventus have had four new arrivals in the summer - Arthur from Barcelona and loan signings Alvaro Morata, Weston McKennie and Chiesa, the former Fiorentina midfielder, who scored ten goals in the Serie A last season.

Speaking about Chiesa, Marchisio said (via Goal):

"It's not right that someone who was fighting relegation should cost €50-60 million. He is a real talent, but there is too much pressure on him created by the transfer market. He needs to find the right position on the field; but in my view, he will explode and become a star."

Chiesa admitted that he has a lot to learn at Juventus. The winger, who has already started six games for the Old Lady since making the switch to Turin, said in this regard:

"We focus on the pitch; vital matches await us both in the league and in the Cup. Since I arrived, everything seems new to me. I have to learn a lot, but I’m very happy. The coach makes specific requests, and I’m at his complete disposal. We enter the pitch to win every match in every competition."

Cristiano Ronaldo won't start against Spezia, says Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has recovered from coronavirus, testing negative after self-isolating.#Offside pic.twitter.com/7sPG5TdTuT — Ghetto Radio (@GhettoRadio895) October 31, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo, who missed the last four fixtures for Juventus after testing positive for COVID-19, won't start against Spezia despite being available, confirmed manager Andrea Pirlo. Speaking ahead of the Bianconeri's Serie A fixture on Sunday, the manager said:

"He arrived negative on the second swab, and this morning he trained individually. He will be with the team. I don't believe he will play from the beginning. The important thing is having him. He trained at home; it's very important that we take him with us."

Cristiano Ronaldo will return on the bench for Juventus on Sunday after recovering from coronavirus, Andrea Pirlo has said 💪 pic.twitter.com/O143NpLffA — Goal India (@Goal_India) October 31, 2020

However, Pirlo will have Paulo Dybala back after the Argentinian also started the Champions League game against Barcelona. The 26-year-old is in the last year of his contract in Turin, though.

"It's only a physical question. I always said he wasn’t at 100%. The first time you come back, you do well; the second game is more exhausting. He just needs time to train and recover his full fitness. He has to find his rhythm and to not think about the voices around his renewal but to only do well."