Juventus News Roundup: Juve enter race to sign Premier League striker in January, Real Madrid star makes decision on joining the Bianconeri and more: 2 December 2020

Juventus will take on Dynamo Kyiv in a UEFA Champions League group stage game tonight. They are preparing for a busy January transfer window. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 2 December 2020.

Hakan Calhanoglu lowers demands as Juventus keep tabs

Hakan Calhanoglu

AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu will lower his demands but is nowhere close to reaching an agreement over a new deal at the club, according to MilanLive. Calhanoglu is into the final months of his contract and he is free to enter a pre-contract agreement with any club from January.

It is being reported that the player's camp had been demanding an increase of €5 million in annual wages but the club hasn't offered more than €2.5-3.5 million. The report which claims that Napoli and Juventus are keeping tabs on the situation also adds that Calhanoglu is keen on staying in AC Milan and wants to go on to become a club icon.

Isco decides not to join Juventus

Real Madrid v Cadiz CF - La Liga Santander

Isco has been struggling to get regular minutes at Real Madrid and had emerged as a target for Juventus recently. The Spaniard has fallen down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu and is reportedly seeking an exit in January as he looks to gain more minutes to make it to the Spain squad for the Euros.

However, according to Calciomercato, Isco has decided he will not join Juventus. Everton and Sevilla are the other sides that are interested in signing the midfielder. However, he has also rejected Sevilla due to economic reasons.

Advertisement

The report adds that a move to Everton to play under Carlo Ancelotti is very appealing to Isco.

❗️| Isco wants to join the Premier League, ruling out a move to Juventus or Inter in Italy.@cmdotcom [🥉] — Madrid Xtra. (@XtraMadrid) December 2, 2020

Juventus enter race for Olivier Giroud

Olivier Giroud

Chelsea had a busy summer transfer window where they brought in a lot of attacking firepower. As a result of this, French striker Olivier Giroud has found himself at the fringes yet again and is reportedly looking to leave Chelsea when the transfer window reopens.

Advertisement

Now, as per Tuttosport (via The Mirror), Juventus and Inter Milan will go head to head in a battle to secure the signing of Giroud. Giroud will be out of contract next summer and although Lampard likes having him as an option, he will not stand in the way of a good offer.

The report adds that Inter Milan are favourites to sign him as things stand but Juventus are also in with a shout.