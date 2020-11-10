Juventus News Roundup: Juve join race for 20-year-old Brazilian sensation, Real Madrid to rival Bianconeri for Premier League star and more: 10 November 2020

Juventus have had a rather underwhelming start to the new season and have not found their form as yet. Very recently, they relinquished a lead in the 95th minute of the game against Lazio and are currently fifth on the Serie A table after seven games.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 10 November 2020.

Di Canio blames Bentancur and Rabiot for Lazio's late equalizer

Felipe Caicedo celebrates with Simone Inzaghi after scoring Lazio's equalizer

Lazio broke Juventus hearts by scoring a late equalizer in their meeting this past weekend. Leonardo Bonucci has already received a lot of stick for being the last player who could have stopped Caicedo from scoring Lazio's equalizer in the 95th minute of the game.

However, former Juventus striker Paulo Di Canio is of the view that it's not Bonucci who is culpable but the midfield duo of Adrien Rabiot and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Speaking to Sky Sports (via Football Italia), Di Canio said,

“Bonucci is the only one who is not guilty. He stayed between the goal and his opponent and he did well. Caicedo moved the ball quickly and he deserves the praise for anticipating a possible intervention of Bonucci.

“The problem is that Correa dribbled past the two central midfielders who should be the bulwarks in front of the defence. He nutmegged [Rodrigo] Bentancur who should have sent Correa wide. It was too easy to dribble him.

“Especially if [Juan] Cuadrado is not nearby, you must send your opponent wide and then there is [Adrien] Rabiot who didn’t even make a tackle.”

Real Madrid to battle Juventus for Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba and David de Gea of Manchester United

According to reports, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is pushing for Real Madrid to sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba ahead of Juventus. Pogba left Juventus in 2016 to return to Manchester United but hasn't hit the heights expected of him and has been linked with an exit once again.

Pogba has said multiple times that Real Madrid is a dream destination for him but he has also been heavily linked with a return to Juventus as well. Manchester United recently triggered an extension clause in Pogba's agreement thereby tying him to the club till 2022.

It is highly unlikely that Pogba will sign a new deal at the club and as such, Manchester United will look to cash in on him next summer. The Real Madrid management are actually keen on signing Eduardo Camavinga but Zidane is pushing for Pogba who is a transfer target for the Bianconeri.

Juventus and AC Milan among clubs interested in Sao Paulo striker

Sao Paulo striker Brenner

According to Calcio Mercato, a host of European giants are monitoring the progress of young Sao Paulo striker Brenner. The 20-year-old has had a fantastic season so far and has scored 15 goals from 25 appearances. He has averaged a goal every 94 minutes so far this season.

Several European clubs are hovering around as the player can get hold of a European passport thanks to his heritage. Juventus, AC Milan, Arsenal, Ajax, Lazio and PSG are all credited with an interest in Brenner who is currently contracted to Sao Paulo till 2022 and has a release clause of €50 million.