Juventus News Roundup: Juve to launch January move for Real Madrid star, Bianconeri open talks with Manchester United star and more: 17 December 2020

Juventus relinquished a first-half lead to end up drawing with Atalanta last night. Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty as Juventus squandered the opportunity to move within touching distance of AC Milan and Inter Milan. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 17 December 2020.

Andrea Pirlo slams Ronaldo and Morata for their misses against Atalanta

Juventus v Atalanta BC - Serie A

It was a frustrating outing for the Bianconeri as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Atalanta at the Allianz Stadium last night. Both of their forwards misfired last night and manager Andrea Pirlo took no prisoners as he slammed them both for their misses that could have greatly helped the team move closer to the league leaders.

On Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty miss, Pirlo said,

"It's a pity because it would have helped us to go ahead, but these things can happen.

He was a little more hostile about Morata.

"Morata's miss made me very angry, it's something we cannot afford. These opportunities can channel the game in a certain way. One must have the lucidity to make the right choice and he didn't. Aside from that he played a great game. It happens that goals are not scored sometimes."

Juventus open talks with Paul Pogba

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

Ever since Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola revealed that the player won't be at the club for much longer and talked up a move to Juventus, the rumour mill has gone into overdrive.

Juventus have always been interested in re-signing Pogba and have now opened talks with the player's camp, as per Italian journalist Carlo Garganese (via Daily Express).

Mino Raiola insists that his client is unhappy at Old Trafford and that he is seeking an exit. The report claims that a deal is most likely to happen next summer even though a January move cannot be entirely ruled out.

🎙Mino Raiola on Paul Pogba 🇫🇷: “I was talking about next summer. The big players hardly move in January. Now let's see in the summer, we live in a very changed world. ”. [CM] #MUFC #Juventus pic.twitter.com/sXsMGCXoTM — RouteOneFootball (@Route1futbol) December 14, 2020

Juventus to battle AC Milan for Isco

Isco in action for Real Madrid against Cadiz

Serie A rivals Juventus and AC Milan are preparing to launch January moves for Real Madrid midfielder Isco, according to Calciomercato. Even though Isco has enjoyed an illustrious career at Real Madrid, he has now fallen down the pecking order under Zinedine Zidane.

Isco has only featured for Los Blancos a total of ten times so far this season. The Spaniard is reportedly looking to move on and Juventus and AC Milan have been keeping tabs on his situation. The report claims that both sides will attempt to sign him when the transfer window reopens in January.

Everton is the another club that has been linked with Isco. Their manager Carlo Ancelotti is keen to bring the 28-year-old to Goodison Park.