Juventus News Roundup: Juve looking to sign Real Madrid defender, Bianconeri offers two players in exchange for Paul Pogba and more: 18 December 2020

Juventus were starting to gain some momentum for the first time under Andrea Pirlo till Atalanta managed to take some steam off them by holding them to a 1-1 draw last Sunday. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 18 December 2020.

Fabio Paratici delivers update on Paulo Dybala and Papu Gomez

Amid intense speculation over his future, Juventus chief Fabio Paratici has offered an update on Paulo Dybala's situation and maintained that the club wants the Argentine to stay. Paratici says that they want to keep Paulo Dybala beyond the season and that their plans to gift him a new deal was tampered with by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Paratici said (via Calciomercato),

“There is a great relationship with Dybala, five years ago we bought him from Palermo and we invested heavily in him. We believed in him by giving him the number 10 shirt.

Paulo is an exceptional boy and always plays in conditions that are not perfect, like in the last period where he was unable to train continuously due to physical problems. We will meet the agent shortly. It was a meeting already scheduled, but for Covid reasons we were unable to see each other in person “.

On the possibility of signing Papu Gomez from Atalanta, Paratici said,

“No, absolutely. He is a very good player, but he is from Atalanta and we are very happy with our players ”.

Juventus to offer Manchester United choice between Dybala and Bernardeschi for Pogba

Juventus are desperate to bring Paul Pogba back to Turin. The deal looks more likely to happen now that Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has admitted that the player is unhappy and is certain to leave the club soon.

According to ESPN, Juventus are ready to offer Paulo Dybala or Federico Bernardeschi as makeweight in an exchange deal for the Manchester United midfielder.

Paulo Dybala had come close to leaving Juventus in the summer of 2019 and Manchester United were one of the sides that were heavily linked with him. As such, it is unlikely that United will choose Bernardeschi in any swap deal for Pogba as they rate Dybala way more.

Juventus looking to satisfy Ronaldo by signing Marcelo

Juventus will look to sign Real Madrid left-back Marcelo, according to Calciomercato. Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo were good friends during their time at Real Madrid and now the Brazilian has fallen down the pecking order and Los Blancos have told him that he can leave next summer.

The report claims that Ronaldo wants to reunite with Marcelo. At Juventus, he plays on the left side of the pitch with Alex Sandro but he'd much rather it be Marcelo. Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Marcelo as well.

Real Madrid are keen on sending him out on loan in January with the option of making it permanent in the summer.