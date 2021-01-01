Juventus News Roundup: Juve in talks to sign Paul Pogba in January, Bianconeri transfer target ready to leave club immediately and more- 1 January 2021

Juventus might sign two world-class midfielders before the January transfer window closes.

Juventus will take on Udinese on Sunday and they'll be desperate to put that 3-0 loss against Fiorentina behind them. The club is also braced for a busy January transfer window as we take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 1 January 2021.

Juventus might replace Fabio Paratici in June

As per Calciomercato, Andrea Agnelli is considering discharging Fabio Paratici from his role as the Chief Football Officer in June. Fabio Paratici is currently tied to Juventus by a contract which will expire in June and the report claims that the Bianconeri president is not looking to give him a new deal.

Agnelli is reportedly not pleased with Paratici's choices with respect to player recruitment of late. Juventus have signed a lot of free agents but the club also pays them exorbitant wages. Their latest big money deals have not exactly worked out either.

Meanwhile, Duncan Castles claims that the Bianconeri are looking to appoint former Lille director Luis Campos in Paratici's role.

Luis Campos is now a free agent after formally terminating the contract under which he ran Lille’s technical department.

Barcelona and Juventus have contacted him. Manchester United have shortlisted him for director of football role. https://t.co/v75dPWB31j pic.twitter.com/gPSA23eeyZ — Duncan Castles (@DuncanCastles) December 30, 2020

Isco ready to leave Real Madrid this month

Reports in Spain (via Calciomercato) claim that Real Madrid midfielder Isco is prepared to leave the club immediately. Isco has been linked with an exit for quite a while now after falling down the pecking order under Zinedine Zidane.

Isco has struggled for playing time this season and Juventus are one of the teams that have been linked with the Spaniard. Juventus are currently sixth on the Serie A table and are looking to bolster their squad in January as they chase a 10th successive Scudetto.

Sevilla and Everton are also interested in Isco and given that Juventus are pretty stocked in midfield, it is highly likely that the Spaniard might not choose to go to Turin.

Juventus make contact with Manchester United for Paul Pogba

Ever since Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola talked about Pogba's potential return to Juventus, speculation has been rife over the Frenchman's future. Now according to Calciomercato, Juventus are serious about bringing the Manchester United midfielder back to Turin and have already made contact with the Old Trafford outfit over a potential deal.

Juventus want to sign Paul Pogba on an initial loan deal this montand then sign him permanently in the summer. Manchester United are aware that they will not be able to renew Pogba's contract but the chances of them letting him leave halfway through the season are rather slim.

Paul Pogba wants to move from Manchester United as he has come under constant criticism for not living up to expectations since returning to Old Trafford in 2016.