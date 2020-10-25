Juventus News Roundup: Pirlo confirms star's return to the starting lineup, Update on Cristiano Ronaldo's and Weston McKennie's return and more: 25 October 2020

Juventus will take on Hellas Verona tonight before hosting Barcelona in a UEFA Champions League group stage match in midweek. Let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 25 October 2020.

Coutinho ruled out of Barcelona's game against Juventus

Philippe Coutinho

FC Barcelona announced via an official statement that Philippe Coutinho has picked up a hamstring injury and the club is uncertain about when he will make a return. He is most likely to miss Barcelona's Champions League clash with Juventus.

The statement says,

Test on Sunday morning have revealed that Philippe Coutinho has a left biceps femoris (hamstring) injury. Exactly how long that means he will be out of action depends on how the injury evolves.

Weston McKennie returns to squad, Cristiano Ronaldo still out

Weston McKennie

United States of America international Weston McKennie has been named in the Juventus squad for the game against Hellas Verona. He had recently recovered from the coronavirus and is likely to be on the bench tonight. Cristiano Ronaldo, however, continues to be out after contracting the coronavirus whilst on international duty.

In fact, Weston McKennie tested positive for the virus a day after Ronaldo's test resu. The Portuguese continues to be sidelined and remains in isolation as the club prepares to take on Barcelona in a UEFA Champions League group stage matchup.

Andrea Pirlo confirms Dybala will start against Hellas Verona

Paulo Dybala (right)

Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo has given us updates about his team ahead of their Serie A game against Hellas Verona and confirmed that Paulo Dybala will make his first start of the new season.

Pirlo said,

“Tomorrow, Dybala will play. He had a virus, he didn’t train much and was not in the condition to play. But now he’s well and it’s right that he starts from the beginning”, Pirlo told his pre-match conference.

He also offered us an update of Matthijs De Ligt who had returned from an injury and had started training with the squad again recently.

“De Ligt is well. We must only wait for the approval from the medical staff, but the player is ready to play from both a physical and mental standpoint. The team is in good condition and, other than Chiellini, all will be available.”

He also confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will be unavailable for the game against Hellas Verona.

"Up until yesterday there weren’t any updates. Once there are, we will communicate them. But even in the case of a negative swab, be won’t be available tomorrow.”