Juventus News Roundup: Pirlo reveals plans for Cristiano Ronaldo return, Injured Bianconeri star to miss Barcelona game and more: 26 October 2020

Juventus suffered yet another disappointing result over the weekend when they drew 1-1 at home to Hellas Verona. The Bianconeri have a testing fixture coming up and they will travel to take on Barcelona at the Camp Nou on Wednesday.

Let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 26 October 2020.

Pirlo praises Dejan Kulusevski and Dybala despite draw

Andrea Pirlo blamed his side's approach after they played out a 1-1 draw against Hellas Verona on Sunday. Dybala made a much-awaited appearance for Juventus and Pirlo praised the Argentine and Kulusevski for their performances. He said,

“We reacted after their goal in the second half, but we don’t need a slap in the face to wake us up – we have to start with more determination.

“We knew it would be more difficult than in Kiev, especially due to the intensity that Verona puts on the pitch. Kulusevski came on and did very well, Dybala worked hard for 90 minutes and it was a positive note, Arthur did well in his second match, as did the other midfielders, but we need to improve.”

Leonardo Bonucci to miss Juventus vs Barcelona

Leonardo Bonucci will miss Juventus' UEFA Champions League clash against Barcelona in midweek. Giorgio Chiellini is also sidelined and thus Juventus are without their first-choice centre-back duo for the high-profile matchup.

Matthijs De Ligt is also in recovery and Merih Demiral is the only centre-back that Pirlo can rely on. As such, Juventus could go out with a three-at-the-back system with Danilo and Frabotta joining him in the backline.

Ronald Koeman and Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo are struggling with the same problem: a thin defence. The Italian side miss out on Bonucci, Chiellini and De Ligt, while Barça will have to do without Piqué, who's suspended. [md] pic.twitter.com/RLhJJdoVws — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 26, 2020

Andrea Pirlo discusses Cristiano Ronaldo's return

Cristiano Ronaldo contracted the coronavirus while on international duty and has been sidelined for three weeks now. The Portuguese has missed three games for Juventus and will also miss out on Juventus' UEFA Champions League tie against Barcelona.

Alvaro Morata has been playing as the striker for Juventus and has been doing quite well. As such, how Pirlo will manage to bring Ronaldo back into the system has become a topic of discussion. With Dybala also fully fit now, Pirlo wants to try Ronaldo out in a wide position.

Speaking in a post-match interview , Pirlo said,

“We are thinking to play them as a front-three. With Ronaldo in his classic centre-left position”.