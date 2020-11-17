Juventus News Roundup: Update on Chiellini's future, midfielder training alone with national team, and more — 17th November 2020

In today's Juventus news roundup, we have the latest as there is an update on the future of a Bianconeri legend, while there is concern over the fitness of a Juve midfielder, and more.

Juventus put Chielinni contract extension on hold

Juventus have put on hold any plans to discuss a new contract for centre-back Giorgio Chiellini.

According to Calciomercato, Chiellini;s trouble with injuries so far this season has concerned Juventus, and that is the reason why contract talks have been put on hold.

Chiellini's current Juventus contract expires at the end of the 2020-21 season, so he will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement elsewhere from January onwards.

However, the report states that Chiellini has decided that he will play his football at Juventus or nowhere. That would mean the Italian would hang up his boots, if he is not given a new contract by the Old Lady.

The report from CalcioMercato claims that Chiellini would be willing to take up a backroom role at Juventus, in case he is not offered a new playing contract.

Adrien Rabiot is training alone on international duty

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot will not return to the club early from international duty, but is instead training on his own in the Les Blues camp. has been injured while on international duty and it doesn’t look so good for the Frenchman

Rabiot picked up an injury before France's UEFA Nations League clash against Portugal, but has continued to stay with the French team, which could be a sign that his injury isn't all that bad.

But according to Calciomercato, Rabiot is not training with the main group ahead of France's last Nations League group game against Sweden.

Juventus wanted to sign Arkadiusz Milik in the summer

Juventus were interested in signing Arkadiusz Milik in the summer, but the move didn't proceed because the Old Lady had sacked Maurizio Sarri by then.

According to Ciro Venerato, an Italian journalist, the reason Juventus wanted to sign Milik was because Sarri wanted to re-unite with the striker, after working with him for Napoli.

"In the summer Milik wanted to leave and hoped for Everton, Atletico Madrid, then also in Rome after being dumped by Juventus," Venerato said to Calciomercato.

"Milik’s only real ‘no’ arrived at Fiorentina’s address in early October. Juventus again in 2021? Never say never for the future. But it must be said that the idea was born with Sarri, so I don’t know if it will still be interested on a free transfer," he concluded.