Juventus offer 3-year-deal worth €7.5 million-per-year + bonuses to sign Manchester United superstar: Reports

Juventus have reportedly proposed a three-year contract offer to Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

According to a report by Goal.com Italian correspondent Romeo Agresti, the Bianconeri have offered a deal worth €7.5 million per year + bonuses.

However, he also stated that the Frenchman is still weighing all his options ahead of a move this summer.

Pogba's contract with Manchester United will expire in the summer and he has not agreed to an extension with the Red Devils so far. This means he will depart Old Trafford on a free transfer this summer, bringing an end to his six-year spell with the Mancunians.

Pogba joined United from Juventus in 2016 for a then-world record fee of over £89 million. He was expected to help kickstart the club's ascent back to the summit of the game.

However, the 29-year-old has been plagued by inconsistencies on the field. He has also often been accused of being a disruptive factor in the dressing room.

Pogba has not entirely won over the Manchester United fanbase and is arguably the most divisive figure in football. As while his talent might not be in doubt, his inability to translate it into consistent top-notch displays has left a lot to be desired.

He has scored 39 goals and provided 51 assists in 233 matches in all competitions for United for the Red Devils.

Paul Pogba could rediscover his best form at Juventus after Manchester United struggles

Pogba has been plagued by inconsistent displays

Pogba played some of the best football of his career while in the colors of Juventus. He was widely regarded as one of the best players in the world. He made 178 appearances for them, scoring 34 goals and making 40 assists.

It was his display in midfield for the Turin Giants that convinced Manchester United to sign him back in 2016.

It is safe to say that things have not gone to plan at Old Trafford and a return to Serie A could be on the cards for the World Cup winner.

Given his strong affinity with the Bianconeri, it will not come as a surprise if Pogba returns to Turin.

It remains to be seen what the next chapter of Pogba's career will be. However, fans of the midfielder will be hoping he can rediscover his best form at his next club.

