Juventus offered chance to sign Real Madrid star in January - Reports

Juventus have been offered the chance to sign Real Madrid star Marco Asensio in the January 2023 transfer window, according to Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb (h/t Juvefc.com).

The winger is out of contract next summer and Los Blancos are open to letting him leave in the upcoming January window. Discussions regarding a contract extension have been unfruitful and he looks set to leave the Santiago Bernabeu in 2023.

Asensio has won three La Liga titles and three UEFA Champions League trophies during his stint with Madrid. However, he is no longer an important part of their starting XI.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti has been reluctant to start Asensio in any of Madrid's games this season. He has made one appearance each in La Liga and Champions League since the start of the campaign, with both of those coming from the bench.

He enjoyed more prominence last season, where he scored 12 goals and provided two assists in 42 games across all competitions. Asensio is a versatile footballer who can play on either flank in attack as well as in a number 10 role.

Juventus could benefit from his potential addition in January after they lost a player of a similar profile in Paulo Dybala this summer. The Argentina international joined AS Roma on a free transfer.

At 26, the Real Madrid attacker would not want to sit on the bench for too long. He will hope for more minutes in the coming weeks so he can impress Spain manager Luis Enrique before he announces his 26-man shortlist for the 2022 World Cup.

Real Madrid must replace Marco Asensio if he leaves for Juventus

Real Madrid have Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr. to start in their forward line on most occasions. The duo is preferred by manager Carlo Ancelotti alongside Federico Valverde, which is why Marco Asensio has failed to muster a single start this season.

However, the defending La Liga champions don't have a lot of reliable options in attack apart from those three and Rodrygo Goes. Eden Hazard can play anywhere in attack and as an attacking midfielder but is highly injury prone and cannot be relied upon.

He has missed 72 games for Real Madrid due to injuries since moving from Chelsea in the summer of 2022. Hence, Ancelotti would be wise to try and keep Asensio rather than letting him join Juventus or any other team.

If that doesn't happen, then the La Liga giants must scour the transfer market for a potential replacement. A team of their quality cannot afford to compromise on depth and quality in attack.

