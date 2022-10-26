Juventus owe Cristiano Ronaldo €20 million as secret document involving Manchester United superstar comes to light: Reports

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, as reported by MARCA, a new investigation has determined that Juventus owe Cristiano Ronaldo €20 million.

Ronaldo was one of the players who lowered his salary to help the club during the COVID-19 pandemic. That allowed the Bianconeri to record a cost reduction during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.

However, a new document, signed by the Italian club and Cristiano Ronaldo himself, has been found. It shows that the club promised to play the Portuguese player an amount of €20 million. The agreement was supposed to stand even if Ronaldo decided to leave the Old Lady.

The investigative jury wants to know Ronaldo's stance on the issue. However, the player will not reveal any information unless he is asked in a formal trial.

Ronaldo left Juventus at the start of last season to make a return to his boyhood club Manchester United.

The Portuguese made 134 appearances for the Turin giants, scoring 101 goals and providing 22 assists across competitions after joining from Real Madrid in 2018.

Cristiano Ronaldo is in a tough spot in his Manchester United career at the moment. The Portuguese was suspended from training for refusing to come on as a substitute and walking down the tunnel at Old Trafford before the final whistle during the Red Devils' 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur on October 19.

His future at the Premier League club has been the subject of speculation as he has failed to cement a spot in Erik ten Hag's starting lineup. A return to his first professional club, Sporting CP, might be on the cards for the Portuguese legend.

Ronaldo's former national teammate Ruben Amorim is currently in charge of the Portuguese club. He said that while Ronaldo making a return will be a dream come true, the club is not financially capable of paying the player's wages.

Amorim told the media ahead of his team's Champions League clash against Tottenham Hotspur (via ESPN):

"Ronaldo is a top player, he is a Manchester United player, Everybody at Sporting dreams of the return of Cristiano. He is a Manchester United player. I think he will be for a few [more] months. We don't have the money to pay his wages."

Ronaldo made his professional debut for the Lisbon club in 2002. In 31 appearances, he tallied five goals and six assists for the club before leaving for Manchester United.

