Juventus planning incredible swoop involving Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba - Reports

Juventus are reportedly interested in swapping star forward Cristiano Ronaldo for Manchester United wantaway star Paul Pogba.

The France international has struggled to impress since completing a world-record transfer from Juventus in 2016, and his agent recently came out to state that his time at Manchester United was over.

It now appears that a pathway out of Old Trafford might surface, and it could involve Cristiano Ronaldo heading the other way.

The Independent's chief football writer Miguel Delaney said on his Football Ramble show (via Daily Mail):

''Talking to people during the week because I've been doing something on the Paul Pogba situation, which is connected to Ronaldo, and the fact that Juventus might actually be interested in a swap.

''It's not impossible. Connected to all that was the view that ultimately, Juventus are trying to install this collective idea of football.''

If the swap goes ahead, it will represent a return to former clubs for both men. Cristiano Ronaldo spent six successful years at Manchester United while Paul Pogba joined Juventus as a teenager and left four years later as one of the best midfielders in the world.

Juventus invested heavily when they took a punt on a 33-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo but the Portugal skipper has proved to be good value for money, despite his advancing age.

So far, the Madeira native has contributed 77 goals and 19 assists from just 99 games in all competitions and has proved to be an indispensable player this season.

Advertisement

It is this over-reliance on the 35-year-old that Juventus are trying to curb as in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo, they are simply unable to pick up wins against even the easiest of opponents.

Manchester United, for their part, have also struggled, and their inconsistency has caused them a place in the Champions League as they dropped down to the Europa League following their loss to RB Leipzig.

Could Juventus sanction the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United next summer?

Ronaldo spent six successful years at Manchester United

Juventus are reportedly eager to reduce their wage bill and in this regard, Cristiano Ronaldo is by far the highest earner in the squad, receiving in excess of £30m annually.

Advertisement

They also want to plan their future to suit a certain playing style but the presence of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner means they have to adapt to his playing style.

It is unknown if the swap deal with Manchester United would go ahead but the Turin side also have the option of including Paulo Dybala, with the Argentina international having been linked with the Red Devils in the past.