Juventus plotting stunning swap deal with Serie A team this summer - Reports 

According to Goal, Juventus and AC Milan are exploring the possibility of a swap deal, which would see Federico Bernardeschi move to the Milan outfit and Alessio Romagnoli moving in the opposite direction.

The two players are in the penultimate year of their contracts at their individual clubs. Contract talks have not taken place with either player as they have been deemed as surplus to requirements by their respective clubs.

Juventus and AC Milan are therefore looking for a solution beneficial to both parties ahead of next season, which could be a straight swap of the two players.

Bernardeschi has struggled for playing time this season. The Juventus man joined the club in 2017 from archrivals Fiorentina and has been a regular for the Italian powerhouse since his arrival.

The versatile forward, however, has seen his playing time greatly reduced under new boss Andrea Pirlo. He has started just seven league games all season with new recruits Dejan Kulusevski and Weston McKennie both above him in the pecking order at Juventus.

Juventus keen on finding Chiellini's replacement

Romagnoli, on the other hand, has been far more involved in first-team proceedings at AC Milan, with the club captain boasting 20 league starts to his name.

However, AC Milan opted to bring in Fikayo Tomori on loan from Chelsea in January and a permanent move for the Englishman is believed to already be in the works. The move for another central defender has cast doubts on Romagnoli’s future at the San Siro, with reports claiming the Rossoneri will listen to offers for the 26-year-old.

The report from Goal claims that Juventus and AC Milan will hold talks at the end of the current campaign about a swap deal for the two players, who have the same agent, Mino Raiola.

A potential move for both players could work out well for Juventus and AC Milan. The Turin side are keen on bringing in a replacement for club captain Giorgio Chiellini, who is expected to leave the club after his contract expires in the summer.

Milan, on the other hand, have suffered from numerous injuries to key players at different periods this season. Bringing in a player like Bernadeschi would greatly boost Stefano Pioli’s frontline ahead of next season.