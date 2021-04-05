Juventus President meets with Max Allegri, Andrea Pirlo could be sacked - Reports 

Juventus have had a subpar campaign under Andrea Pirlo and the World Cup winner has seen the pressure build on him.

Latest reports from Football Italia (via Tuttosport) state that former club manager Massimiliano Allegri met with Juventus president Andrea Agnelli at the Forte dei Marmi on Saturday for a short chat and Easter greetings.

Although there was no concrete detail on what the outcome of the meeting was, it could be connected with the Bianconeri managerial position.

Juventus have constantly stated they remain in full support of Andrea Pirlo as their manager but recent poor results might have made them reconsider their stance.

The Turin giants are currently off the pace in the Serie A race and are currently in 4th place, 12 points off table-toppers Inter Milan. Their poor run of form domestically has all but ended their hopes of winning a ninth successive Scudetto, while a top-four finish is not guaranteed.

In addition to their domestic struggles, Juventus also suffered a shock elimination by Porto in the second round of the UEFA Champions League, which is far from ideal for a club of their standing.

What does the future hold for Andrea Pirlo at Juventus?

Max Allegri guided Juventus to success

Andrea Pirlo was appointed as the Bianconeri manager last summer following the sacking of Maurizio Sarri.

Pirlo arrived with no coaching experience but there was high hope that he could replicate his success on the playing field in the dugout. But that has not been the case and the Turin side are en-route their worst Serie A campaign in a decade, in addition to their continental ouster.

This has put Pirlo under pressure in the Juventus managerial dugout and it is very possible that his contract might be terminated before its conclusion.

Names like Zinedine Zidane and Max Allegri have been linked with the Bianconneri in the recent past and there might well be a new face coaching the side once next season gets underway.

The Juventus managerial seat is one of the most prestigious in the world and the world's elite managers would be thrilled at the prospect of managing the Serie A defending champions.

It remains to be seen whether Pirlo will be given time to turn things around but unless the club embarks on a positive run, it is highly likely that he will part ways with the side.