Juventus' pursuit of Manchester United superstar hits snag due to financial constraints: Reports

According to reports from Calciomercato, the Juventus hierarchy are set on a move to bring Paul Pogba back to the Allianz Arena in the January transfer window. The Bianconeri have dreamed of a super signing after the club suffered the setback that saw Cristiano Ronaldo depart for Manchester United this summer.

The Turin-based outfit have set their sights on former player and Old Trafford star Paul Pogba. The Juventus management and Raiola have tried to plan Pogba’s re-entry at Turin. However, a recent investigation on capital gains irregularities by prosecutors may stall events.

With the investigation underway into alleged accounting fraud, Juventus may be found guilty of providing false communications to investors.

GOAL @goal Juventus are under investigation for false accounting 📝



The investigation regards profit from transfers and agents fees between 2019 and 2021 💰



Swap deals with Barcelona and Manchester City are amongst 42 transfers under investigation ✍️ Juventus are under investigation for false accounting 📝The investigation regards profit from transfers and agents fees between 2019 and 2021 💰Swap deals with Barcelona and Manchester City are amongst 42 transfers under investigation ✍️ https://t.co/w7YrQwZ7Wg

Italian prosecutors ordered a search of the club's offices and the terms that saw Cristiano Ronaldo leave for Manchester United are currently being reviewed by the authorities. Juventus are currently cash-strapped and are looking to raise €400 million in a bid to cut down debts and repair their dwindling finances.

Get Italian Football News @_GIFN



getfootballnewsitaly.com/2021/juventus-… Juventus have enquired about Paul Pogba from Mino Raiola while also expressing their interest in Ajax's Ryan Gravenberch, reports Alfredo Pedulla. A move for Aurelien Tchouameni seems impossible. Juventus have enquired about Paul Pogba from Mino Raiola while also expressing their interest in Ajax's Ryan Gravenberch, reports Alfredo Pedulla. A move for Aurelien Tchouameni seems impossible.getfootballnewsitaly.com/2021/juventus-…

These rising problems may drive potential players away from the Bianconeri, who were once indicted in a match-fixing scandal notably termed Calciopoli. Many star players including Zlatan Ibrahimovic exited the club after the verdict of relegation was handed down to Juventus as a result. Pogba may not want to join at this point due to similar concerns.

We lost a 30-goal player: Juventus chief Paul Nedved rues losing Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United

Udinese Calcio v Juventus - Serie A

Juventus and Manchester United will be familiar with each other's dealings, with two star players having left Turin for Old Trafford over the last decade. Although Cristiano Ronaldo became disillusioned at Juventus and left for United during the summer, Juventus chief Paul Nedved admits that replacing the Portuguese star has been hard. Nedved said:

"We lost a 30-goal player but if our players improve the side-lines we will have a better chance of getting closer to the top spots."

The Juventus legend also noted that if the current attacking squad could score goals, they would have a good chance in Serie A. He added:

Also Read Article Continues below

"We must add Chiesa, [Federico] Bernardeschi and all the attacking players, who maybe as you rightly say, they score between 10 and 15 goals. If they do, it means that you are in good shape."

Edited by Ritwik Kumar