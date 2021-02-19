Juventus ready to compete with Barcelona for Lyon forward - Reports

Barcelona and Juventus could be set to lock horns for a forward in the summer after suffering less than impressive campaigns so far in their respective leagues.

According to The Hard Tackle, the Bianconeri have entered the race to sign Memphis Depay for free in the summer, interfering with Barcelona's plans. The player is already on the Catalans' radar, but Juventus are looking to hijack the deal and bring him to Turin instead.

Depay rose through the ranks at PSV Eindhoven, before making his debut for the senior team in 2011. He joined Manchester United in the summer of 2015, but failed to cement his place in the team, eventually leaving for Lyon in 2017.

The Dutchman was close to a move to Barcelona in the summer of 2020 before the club ended their pursuit due to financial constraints. Despite missing out on Depay in the summer, the Catalans continue to be linked to the player and were leading the race for his signature before Juventus entered the fray.

Juventus have a history of securing free agents with ease. The fact that Depay’s contract is expiring this summer makes him a fantastic option for the Serie A giants.

Barcelona were hoping that a chance to be reunited with former Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman would be enough to convince Depay to move to the Camp Nou. However, Juventus are ready to play spoilsport by offering the Dutchman a lucrative contract.

🔐 Most key passes by league this season



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Premier League - Jack Grealish (75)

🇪🇸 LaLiga - Toni Kroos (50)

🇮🇹 Serie A - Hakan Calhanoglu (64)

🇩🇪 Bundesliga - Thomas Muller (56)

🇫🇷 Ligue 1 - Memphis Depay (65) pic.twitter.com/wTnDKY6JZd — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) February 15, 2021

The Serie A giants are also presenting Depay the opportunity to become a key member of the squad in the future. A chance to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Turin could also entice the Dutchman to join the Italian side.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are still reeling from their 4-1 defeat at home to Paris Saint-Germain, which has once again raised questions about Lionel Messi’s future. The Catalans feel that Depay will be a good replacement if the Argentinean leaves Camp Nou at the end of the season.

Memphis Depay

Depay has contributed to 19 goals from 25 games this season, spearheading Lyon’s title challenge. His leadership attributes and desire to take responsibility on the pitch have impressed Barcelona. The Dutchman would also find game time easier to come by at the Camp Nou, compared to Turin, given the plethora of attacking options at Juventus.