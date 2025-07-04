Juventus ready to hijack Al-Nassr's move for 27-year-old defender if Cristiano Ronaldo-led Saudi giants fail to reach agreement quickly: Reports

Juventus are ready to hijack a move from Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr to sign Feyenoord defender David Hancko. According to Calciomercato, the Saudi Pro League side side are at risk of losing out to the Italian giants in the race for the Slovak defender's signature, if they fail to strike an agreement soon.

Since his €8.3 million move to Feyenoord from Sparta Prague, Hancko has been one of the best defenders in the Eredivisie. The 27-year-old has made 140 appearances for the Dutch side, even contributing on the attacking end with 15 goals and 12 assists.

Hancko is renowned for being a threat from set-pieces, game awareness, pin-point ball-playing ability, footballing IQ and strength. Multiple top European sides have been interested in signing him over the last two seasons, with Al-Nassr and Juventus being the latest additions to the list.

Hancko has reportedly been in talks with Cristiano Ronaldo's side in recent days but is yet to reach an agreement. According to Calciomercato (via GOAL), this has given Juventus an opportunity to swoop in and sign him, a prospect that the Bianconeri are seriously considering.

While Al-Nassr have promising young star Mohamed Simakan and experienced veteran Aymeric Laporte in their ranks, the latter has been linked with an exit. Al-Nassr's lack of depth in defence has cost them, as they have failed to win any major trophy since Ronaldo's arrival at the club in January 2023.

With Juventus waiting to pounce on any chance to sign Hacko, Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr will have to act quickly if they are to bring the Slovak to Saudi Arabia.

Juventus and Arsenal interested in signing defender from Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr - Reports

According to reports from Caught Offside, multiple top European sides are interested in signing Aymeric Laporte from Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr.

Laporte joined the Knights of Najd for a reported €27.5 million fee in the summer of 2023. He has made 69 appearances for the SPL side thus far, helping them to a second-place and third-place finish in the league in 2023/24 and 2024/25 respectively.

Despite having a lucrative contract worth around €25 million per year, Laporte is reportedly interested in a move back to Europe. The centre-back is reportedly making the move to get a chance in Luis de la Fuente's Spain squad for the 2026 World Cup amid great competition at the centre-back position.

According to Diario AS (via Football Espana), Juventus are the front-runners for Laporte's signature alongside his boyhood side Athletic Club. Caught Offside reports that a number of Premier League sides, including Aston Villa and Arsenal, are also interested in signing the 31-year-old Spaniard.

Diario AS also claims that Laporte's move back to Europe will come at the cost of a significantly lower salary. His wages will likely be less than 50% of his current salary at Al-Nassr.

