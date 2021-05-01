Juventus receive €30 million bid for defender from Premier League side - Reports

According to Calciomercato, Everton are interested in signing Juventus defender Merih Demiral in the summer window. The report claims Juventus would be willing to listen to offers for Demiral so a move to Everton could be on the cards.

Juventus have endured an underwhelming campaign under manager Andrea Pirlo and are expected to undergo a rebuild in the summer. It is believed the Italian giants are open to selling almost any member of the first team should a convincing offer come in. Dejan Kulusevski and Matthijs de Ligt are said to be the only players who will not be sold.

📰| The agents of Demiral have been speaking to several clubs, one club is Everton, who could make the first offer, the offer is something between €25/30M. Juventus want more than €30M.

He’s also followed by Man Utd and Atletico Madrid [@Corrieretorino] #JuveNews — JuveFC (@juvefcdotcom) April 30, 2021

Everton have shown an interest in Juventus centre-back Merih Demiral and are desperate to sign the Turkish international. Demiral is one of the lowest-paid players at Juventus so the Merseyside club do not have to worry about upsetting their wage bill by signing the player.

The report claims Everton are ready to open talks with Juventus on a transfer fee which is expected in the €25 - €30 million range. Juventus want more for a player they paid €18 million for less than two years ago. However, a middle ground is expected to be reached as both sides are willing to negotiate.

Juventus are looking to sell Demiral as soon as possible

Juventus v FC Barcelona: Group G - UEFA Champions League

Demiral is open to leaving Juventus in the summer in search of more playing time, however, he is being cautious about a move to the Premier League for the time being.

The defender is expected to feature for Turkey at the European Championships later this year. He will look to showcase his skills to generate more interest from bigger sides before taking a decision on his future.

Everton are in negotiations with Juventus defender Merih Demiral over a potential summer move and are ready to make a €25-30m offer. Juve are keen to sell. (Source: Calciomercato) pic.twitter.com/KFFxQzcGAf — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) April 28, 2021

Juventus, however, want to finalize the deal as soon as possible and will look to confirm a move for the Turkish defender before the transfer window opens. An early sale would help generate funds for Juventus and help the Bianconeri turn their attention to other important signings ahead of next season.

Demiral joined Juventus from Serie A side Sassuolo in 2019 but has found himself mainly used as a squad player at Turin. He has made just 20 appearances in the league since he arrived at the club.

The 23-year-old has found his playing time limited due to the presence of established figures such as Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt and Danilo at Juventus.