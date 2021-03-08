Juventus receive transfer boost in the form of Paul Pogba - Reports

Juventus have received a transfer boost in the form of Paul Pogba, who is not expected to sign a contract extension with Manchester United.

The Frenchman has been linked heavily with a move to Turin, as the Bianconeri are eyeing a reunion with him, as per Daily Star.

The report states that Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola and Manchester United are yet to open talks regarding an extension for the midfielder.

The 27-year-old’s contract with the Red Devils expires in the summer of 2022, so he won’t be available for too steep a price this summer.

Pogba will have just one year remaining on his contract this summer, so Manchester United will have a decision to make. They can either sell him for a fee or risk losing him for free next year if they keep him.

Paul Pogba returning to Juventus would be the right move for all parties

When Manchester United signed Paul Pogba in 2016, they expected him to be the best in the world by this time. However, the midfielder’s infuriating inconsistency has often let the club down.

The Frenchman was getting back to his best before his injury in February, but it remains to be seen if he will stay at the club. Real Madrid are also said to be in the race to sign him.

Paul Pogba always had aspirations to play for Real Madrid and even made his thoughts public not so long ago. However, Raiola revealed last year that the World Cup winner would be open to a return to Juventus as well.

Manchester United have given Pogba a lot of chances, but they have never really formed a team to challenge for the Premier League or the Champions League.

Juventus are also in a transition period, and someone of Pogba’s quality could fit in well with what Andrea Pirlo is trying to achieve. Still only 27, Pogba is in the peak years of his career.

Juventus under Pirlo are moving in a new direction with younger players, and Pogba’s experience could help them go a step further.