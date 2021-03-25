Juventus won't sell Cristiano Ronaldo: Club vice-president Pavel Nedved

Juventus vice-president Pavel Nedved has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at the club for another season. There has been a lot of speculation surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo’s future, following Juventus getting eliminated from the UEFA Champions League and falling behind in the Serie A title race.

“For me, Cristiano can’t be touched. He has a contract until June 30, 2022 and he will stay. We’ll see what happens after that,” Nedved told Sky Sports.

Cristiano Ronaldo faced a lot of flack from all corners after FC Porto knocked Juventus out of the Champions League away goals after their Round of 16 tie finished 4-4 on aggregate. Former Juve President Giovanni Cobolli Gigli went to the extent of saying that signing Cristiano Ronaldo for €100million in 2018 was a mistake.

With many singling him out as the reason for Juve's poor displays, the star frontman has been heavily linked with shock returns to former clubs Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Pirlo to stay at Juventus along with Cristiano Ronaldo

Nedved also cleared speculation regarding club legend Andrea Pirlo's coaching role at Juventus. Nedved confirmed that Prilo will continue as Juventus manager next season and added that the club is very calm about the current situation

“Pirlo is and will be the coach of Juventus, that’s 100% certain,” Nedved said. "We committed to a project with Andrea, knowing that there would be difficulties. We wanted to do better than this and haven’t managed to, but difficulties were predicted."

"We are very calm. We’re on the path that we wanted, which we will stay on. He has everything to become a great coach," Nedved added.