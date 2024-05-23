Juventus set to challenge arbitration ruling after their decision in favor of Cristiano Ronaldo in wage dispute with the Italian club - Reports

Serie A giants Juventus are set to appeal against the decision made by an arbitration board over an issue regarding Cristiano Ronaldo's wages. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Bianconeri are hoping to avoid paying a sum close to €10 million to the Portuguese superstar.

This comes after a ruling in April that ordered the club to pay the Al-Nassr attacker. The amount comes from an agreement between players and the club during the COVID-19 pandemic to defer four months' worth of wages, according to Italian outlet Tuttosport.

However, Ronaldo completed a move to Manchester United in the summer of 2021. This led Juventus to argue that they did not owe payments to the 39-year-old as he was not a part of the club anymore. However, the arbitration panel in Milan ruled against the Bianconeri, claiming that they had a contractual obligation to pay the deferred wages.

Juventus also faced a similar issue with current Roma star Paulo Dybala, who opened a case to receive payments of €3.9 million from the club. They are now hoping to get an overturning on the ruling and thus avoid paying their former player.

Former PSG player once claimed that mindset was why Cristiano Ronaldo was better than Lionel Messi

Sarabia backed his countryman over Messi.

Ex-Paris Saint-Germain and current Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker Pablo Sarabia suggested that Cristiano Ronaldo was the best player in the world due to his mentality.

Speaking to talkSPORT back in 2023, he explained:

"It's amazing because it's a dream to play with these players. (Messi or Ronaldo) is a very difficult question. For me, Ronaldo is the best player in the world. It's Cristiano, because his mindset is totally incredible."

"I learned a lot because when you're training with these (level of) teammates, it's incredible. The goals, the assists, it's very important to try to learn in this moment and in training every day."

"Physically, he is incredible because it seems that every day he is striving to be the best. That is an incredible quality. One that has led him to where he is now. Without that characteristic, (Ronaldo) would not be there for sure."

The 32-year-old is one of the few players to have played with both the modern-day greats. He was with the Argentine superstar during his spell at PSG, while sharing a dressing room with the Al-Nassr hero in his stint at Real Madrid.

Sarabia was with the Ligue 1 giants from 2019 before moving to Wolves in the 2023 winter transfer window. This season, he has made 36 appearances, bagging four goals and 10 assists.