Juventus set to be investigated over Cristiano Ronaldo's sale to Manchester United as part of false accounting case - Reports

Serie A giants Juventus are set to be investigated over the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United as part of a false accounting case, according to Goal.

Juventus agreed on a €14 million offer from Manchester United to secure the services of Cristiano Ronaldo. The deal also includes a further €8 million in various bonuses.

The Old Lady are now presented with a search and seizure order as Italian authorities look into the accounting and booking keeping of the club.

Juventus are currently under investigation for alleged false accounting. It is worth noting that the club's offices in Turin and Milan were raided last week. Authorities took the financial statements and player contracts as part of the investigation.

Various top officials at Juventus are under investigation, including club chairman Andrea Agnelli and vice-chair Pavel Nedved.

Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer to Manchester United had already caught attention after Juventus recorded a €14 million capital loss in the deal. Goal also reports that Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes could be questioned as part of the investigation.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport Cristiano Ronaldo's £12.9m move from Juventus to Manchester United is under investigation from Italian prosecutors trib.al/BJCVMuw Cristiano Ronaldo's £12.9m move from Juventus to Manchester United is under investigation from Italian prosecutors trib.al/BJCVMuw https://t.co/NDu5tRvOAS

Juventus' official statement regarding the same reads as follows:

"The club announce they have received the notification of a new search and seizure order relating to the ongoing investigations by the Public Prosecutor at the Court of Turin against the club and some of its current (Andrea Agnelli, Pavel Nedved, Stefano Cerrato and Cesare Gabasio) and previous representatives."

Juventus have also come out and said they will fully cooperate with the Italian authorities during the course of the ongoing investigation.

"As already disclosed, the Company is cooperating with the investigators and with Consob and trusts to clarify any aspect of interest to it as it believes to have acted in compliance with the laws and regulations governing the preparation of financial reports, in accordance with accounting principles and in line with the international practice in the football industry and market conditions."

Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Manchester United has been a success on the pitch

Regardless of all the trouble off the pitch, Cristiano Ronaldo's move from Juventus to Manchester United has been a grand success on the pitch.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored 12 goals in 16 appearances for Manchester United across all competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been one of the few shining lights for the Red Devils in a relatively dull season for the club. The 36-year-old forward recently scored a brace in United's 3-2 win over Arsenal in the Premier League.

Also Read Article Continues below

433 @433 Cristiano Ronaldo’s 800th and 801st career goal help Man United past Arsenal in a frantic affair 🥵👏 Cristiano Ronaldo’s 800th and 801st career goal help Man United past Arsenal in a frantic affair 🥵👏 https://t.co/CeTl9snZPA

Edited by Arjun Panchadar